Pictures | Thu Jun 4, 2015 | 12:46pm EDT

Horse fair fever

A traveler rides his horse along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. The horses are in town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A traveler rides his horse along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. The horses are in town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A traveler rides his horse along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. The horses are in town as part of the annual horse fair which has taken place since the 1600s. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A traveler falls off his horse as he washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A traveler falls off his horse as he washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A traveler falls off his horse as he washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A traveler washes his horse next to the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A traveler washes his horse next to the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A traveler washes his horse next to the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A traveller holds his horse as he washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A traveller holds his horse as he washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A traveller holds his horse as he washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A traveler holds his horse as a blacksmith works on its feet at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A traveler holds his horse as a blacksmith works on its feet at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A traveler holds his horse as a blacksmith works on its feet at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Travelers ride their horses along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Travelers ride their horses along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Travelers ride their horses along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A traveler tends to his horse after parking his caravan in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A traveler tends to his horse after parking his caravan in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A traveler tends to his horse after parking his caravan in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Travelers drink tea as they stand outside a shop in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Travelers drink tea as they stand outside a shop in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Travelers drink tea as they stand outside a shop in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A traveler falls off her horse as she washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A traveler falls off her horse as she washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A traveler falls off her horse as she washes it in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Travelers ride their horses along the main road at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Travelers ride their horses along the main road at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Travelers ride their horses along the main road at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Travelers drive their traditional Romany caravans along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Travelers drive their traditional Romany caravans along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Travelers drive their traditional Romany caravans along the main road in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Travelers wash their horses in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Travelers wash their horses in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Travelers wash their horses in the river Eden at Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Traditional romany caravans stand next to modern motorhomes at a traveler camp in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Traditional romany caravans stand next to modern motorhomes at a traveler camp in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Traditional romany caravans stand next to modern motorhomes at a traveler camp in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Travelers park their horses and carts outside the fish and chip shop in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Travelers park their horses and carts outside the fish and chip shop in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Travelers park their horses and carts outside the fish and chip shop in Appleby in Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
