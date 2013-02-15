Edition:
Horse meat scandal

Customers sit in a restaurant where a map of France showing regions and its cheeses (R) is seen next to a hanging board with butchers horsemeat cuts at Le Taxi Jaune in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabeled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France laments a dwindling appetite for a meat they say is a tastier and healthier alternative to beef. The French now consume less than 300 grams (0.66 lbs) per person per year, a fifth of what they ate 30 years ago and less than 1 percent of the total meat they consume. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Customers sit in a restaurant where a map of France showing regions and its cheeses (R) is seen next to a hanging board with butchers horsemeat cuts at Le Taxi Jaune in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabeled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France laments a dwindling appetite for a meat they say is a tastier and healthier alternative to beef. The French now consume less than 300 grams (0.66 lbs) per person per year, a fifth of what they ate 30 years ago and less than 1 percent of the total meat they consume. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Le Taxi Jaune's head chef Otis Lebert shows a horsemeat ribsteck in his restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A customer and her dog waits as butcher Charles Massa works behind the counter while preparing horsemeat in his horse butchery shop in the old city of Nice, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, February 14, 2013

George Bandea, 63, looks at his horse in his yard in Ucea de Jos, 260 km (162 miles) northwest of Bucharest February 12, 2013. Millions of subsistence farmers in Romania, the European Union's second-poorest country, will have no choice but to sell their horses to the slaughterhouse when the animals can no longer plough their land. After slaughter, some of Romania's horses, the only option for the many farmers who can't afford a tractor, have found their way across Europe, through processors and middlemen and finally into frozen meals masquerading as beef. However some of Romania's farmers, including Bandea, are distressed at the thought of their animal becoming someone's dinner. Bandea, who has a three-year-old horse that pulls his plough and cart, said working with his horse is like working with a kid and would be unable to sell it to a slaughterhouse to be killed when it reaches the age of 10. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Thursday, February 14, 2013

George Bandea, 63, looks at his horse in his yard in Ucea de Jos, 260 km (162 miles) northwest of Bucharest February 12, 2013. Millions of subsistence farmers in Romania, the European Union's second-poorest country, will have no choice but to sell their horses to the slaughterhouse when the animals can no longer plough their land. After slaughter, some of Romania's horses, the only option for the many farmers who can't afford a tractor, have found their way across Europe, through processors and middlemen and finally into frozen meals masquerading as beef. However some of Romania's farmers, including Bandea, are distressed at the thought of their animal becoming someone's dinner. Bandea, who has a three-year-old horse that pulls his plough and cart, said working with his horse is like working with a kid and would be unable to sell it to a slaughterhouse to be killed when it reaches the age of 10. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A man transports manure using a horse-driven cart on a road near Ucea de Jos village, 260 km (159 miles) northwest of Bucharest February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A French butcher cuts a piece of horsemeat on a block in a horse butchery shop in Marseille February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks the results of a DNA test of the meat of beef lasagne in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks a sample of meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. The samples of meat in the beef lasagne were tested for the presence of horse meat as a precaution after Swiss supermarket chain Coop has found horsemeat in its own-brand lasagne, which has the same French supplier, Comigel, at the heart of a scandal in Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern checks a sample of meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. The samples of meat in the beef lasagne were tested for the presence of horse meat as a precaution after Swiss supermarket chain Coop has found horsemeat in its own-brand lasagne, which has the same French supplier, Comigel, at the heart of a scandal in Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern extracts the meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern prepares the crushed meat of beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A laboratory worker of the Official Food Control Authority of Canton Bern extracts the meat from beef lasagne for a DNA test in the laboratory in Bern February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Butcher Echardt works at horse butchery in Dortmund February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Minced horsemeat is seen at a horse butchery in Dortmund February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A finished test and samples of minced meat are seen at a laboratory of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia's food control institute in the western city of Krefeld February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A metal horse head outlined with a neon light is seen above a horsemeat butcher shop in Paris February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A recall notice for frozen meals which had tested positive for horse meat is seen at an Aldi supermarket in northwest London February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A 320g size box of Findus brand beef lasagne is seen after its purchase from an independent food store in Nunhead, southeast London February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Thursday, February 14, 2013

