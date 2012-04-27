Edition:
Hostage crisis in London

<p>Office equipment is thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Police officers stand near office equipment thrown from an office window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>Armed police officers walk in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Office equipment lays in the street after being thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>An armed police officer walks in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>A police officer stands in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

<p>An armed police officer adjusts his mask in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>An armed police officer runs in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

