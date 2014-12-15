Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 15, 2014 | 6:30pm EST

Hostage situation in Sydney

Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 24
A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended in Sydney early December 16, 2014.

A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended in Sydney early December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended in Sydney early December 16, 2014.
Close
2 / 24
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014.

Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014.
Close
3 / 24
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 24
Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 24
Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.

Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.
Close
6 / 24
A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 24
A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.

A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.
Close
8 / 24
Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 24
A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated during a change in police perimeter after a Sydney cafe siege ended December 16, 2014.

A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated during a change in police perimeter after a Sydney cafe siege ended December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated during a change in police perimeter after a Sydney cafe siege ended December 16, 2014.
Close
10 / 24
Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 24
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 24
Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 24
Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 24
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 24
A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 24
A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 24
Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 24
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 24
A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 24
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 24
Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
22 / 24
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 24
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Politics

Pictures of the year: Politics

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Politics

Pictures of the year: Politics

Our top photos from Washington this year.

Dec 15 2014
Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Hong Kong authorities clear the last of three protest sites, marking the closure of demonstration camps in the city that have blocked streets for more than two...

Dec 15 2014
Japan votes

Japan votes

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition cruises to a big election win.

Dec 14 2014
Marches against police shootings

Marches against police shootings

Thousands march to protest killings of unarmed black men by police officers.

Dec 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast