Pictures | Mon Jul 31, 2017 | 7:45pm EDT

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
