Hot air balloons over Italy
Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain
Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese...
MORE IN PICTURES
Sumo kids
The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
Deadly protests over Venezuela election
Anti-government demonstrators barricaded streets and promised a fresh wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, after an election a day earlier giving the Venezuelan leader and his ruling Socialist Party sweeping powers.
Scaramucci's week in the White House
Inside Anthony Scaramucci's tumultuous 11-day tenure as White House communications director.
North Korea's missile program
Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.
Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan
The second typhoon in 24 hours batters Taiwan, leaving more than one hundred injured following both storms.
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain
Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.
Imagining the Los Angeles Olympics
Renderings from the Los Angeles' Olympic bid committee give a possible look at 2028.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.