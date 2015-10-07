Edition:
Hot air in Albuquerque

A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hot air balloons lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off over a herd of cattle, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pilot uses burners to inflate a hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers salute as the Star Spangled Banner is played to mark the beginning of a lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

