Hot and hotter summer
Girls cool off in the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in Chicago, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
People cool themselves in a fountain outside the National Gallery in Washington, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man wipes his forehead while sitting in Central Park in New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People are seen on a boat in Central Park in New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman walks in the sun outside the National Gallery in Washington, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children cool themselves with water leaking from a hose outside the Lincoln Memorial on the Washington Mall July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Stella Charmpa and Andrew Pimlott sit on the grass in Central Park in New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A girl runs through a spray of water leaking from a hose outside the Lincoln Memorial on the Washington Mall July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children cool themselves with a spray of water leaking from a hose outside the Lincoln Memorial on the Washington Mall July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A member of the media shields himself from the sun with an umbrella while he waits at 252 Seventh Avenue, the apartment complex where actress Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri are currently residing in New York July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly more
Children play in the water fountains at Yards Park along the Anacostia River in SE Washington to cool off during the punishing heat gripping the Nation's capital, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Karli Baumert, of Pryor, Oklahoma, (L), and Max Cowdery, of Bremerton, Wash., (R), dance underneath water sprinklers at the Lincoln Memorial to cool off during the punishing heat gripping Washington, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Firefighters cool off after battling a live fire during an experiment on Governors Island, in New York July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Sleepy Hollow Bath and Racquet Club manager Brandon Prieto looks out over the closed community pool in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Aziz Taylor, 11 years old, of Washington DC, plays in a water fountain to beat the heat gripping the nation's capital while in the Capital Heights neighborhood of Washington, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
People play in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man lies in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Alex McCall jumps into Banneker Pool to try and beat the heat gripping the nation's capital while in Washington, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Washington Nationals shortstop Ian Desmond cools off in the dugout in the fifth inning in the 100 plus heat during play against the Atlanta Braves at their MLB National League baseball game at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia July 1, 2012. ...more
Tiger Woods wipes his brow during a hot final day at the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Eleven-year-old Carrie Herlong of Edgewood, South Carolina, cools off with a fan as she sits in 100 plus degree heat while attending the Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals game at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami...more
Children play in the ocean at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Dan Eper who works in the Atlanta Braves guest relations department fills a cooler with free water for fans attending the Atlanta Braves baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia June 30, 2012. ...more
Turner Field vendor Demetrius Smith puts a bag of ice on his head as he tries to stay cool while working at the MLB National League baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tami...more
Cary McLaughlin holds his 2-month-old son Jack under the misting fans while attending a MLB National League baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell more
People lie on the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People play in the water at the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People crowd at the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Maddux Lorenzo, 15 months old (R) and his sister, Sam, 3 years old, from Chicago, play in a water fountain to beat the heat gripping the nation's capital while in the Capital Heights neighborhood of Washington, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
People play in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
