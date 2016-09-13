Hot Brits
A man cools down in a fountain in London, Britain September 13, 2016. Britain recorded its warmest September day in more than a century. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man sunbathes in Battersea Park during a hot day in London, Britain September 13, 2016. The Met Office said on its Twitter page the town of Gravesend recorded a temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius (93.92�Fahrenheit), making it the hottest day of...more
People relax in the early autumn sunshine in Hyde Park in London September 13, 2016. Londoners took to the city's numerous parks to make the most of the sunshine while in the southern city of Brighton, swimmers headed to the beach. REUTERS/Toby...more
People relax on the Southbank in London, September 13, 2016. Worldwide, this year is set to be the hottest since records began in the late 19th century, due to a build-up of man-made greenhouse gases and an El Nino event that has warmed the Pacific...more
A woman sits near a fountain in Battersea Park during a hot day in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman sunbathes in Hyde Park in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People sunbathe in Battersea Park during a hot day in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People relax in St James' Park in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People stand near a fountain in Battersea Park during a hot day in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People relax on the Southbank in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
