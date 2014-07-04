Edition:
United States
Hot dog wars

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. While Hurricane Arthur dampened many Independence Day plans, the prospect of wet weather created a silver lining at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, where competitors said soggy buns make for faster swallowing. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, July 04, 2014
Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expires in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim is the world's first official bunless hotdog eating competition. The competition was a counter event to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) after an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as they face off during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

