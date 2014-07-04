Hot dog wars
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. While Hurricane Arthur dampened many Independence Day...more
Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expires in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014....more
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim is the world's first official bunless hotdog eating...more
Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014....more
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. ...more
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) after an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. ...more
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as they face off during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York...more
Next Slideshows
Burger battle
Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.
Strange and unusual
A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.
Zombies take over Coney Island
A zombie crawl hits Coney Island with people taking part in a brain eating contest.
Reception Day at West Point
New cadets undergo fittings for their military clothing, receive haircuts, medical and physical evaluations and begin their first lessons in marching, military...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.