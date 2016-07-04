Edition:
Hot dog wars

Winning entrant Joey Chestnut competes in the Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man dressed in American colors walks through a dining area before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Female winner Miki Sudo competes. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A spectator cheers during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A sign featuring mens winner Joey Chestnut is held above the crowd. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The female entrants compete. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winning entrant Joey Chestnut competes. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Matt Stonie and Joey Chestnut compete. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman walks through the crowd in ketchup and mustard high heels. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, is crowned the winner of the female segment. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People arrive on the subway at Coney Island before the contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut (R) is crowned winner of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest ahead of Matt Stonie (L). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman dressed as ketchup exits the restroom during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man dressed as an eagle cheers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police monitor the crowd from a rooftop. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People ride the subway toward Coney Island before the contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The female entrants compete. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Eventual winner Joey Chestnut is introduced before competing. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

