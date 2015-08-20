Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2015 | 12:51pm EDT

Hottest month ever

Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
1 / 21
A woman covers herself from the sun with a blue hat during a hot summer day in New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman covers herself from the sun with a blue hat during a hot summer day in New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A woman covers herself from the sun with a blue hat during a hot summer day in New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 21
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
Close
3 / 21
A man takes a nap during a hot summer day at the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man takes a nap during a hot summer day at the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A man takes a nap during a hot summer day at the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 21
Sheep graze in front of wind turbines that are part of the Infigen Energy's Capital Windfarm located on the hills surrounding Lake George, near the Australian capital city of Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Sheep graze in front of wind turbines that are part of the Infigen Energy's Capital Windfarm located on the hills surrounding Lake George, near the Australian capital city of Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Sheep graze in front of wind turbines that are part of the Infigen Energy's Capital Windfarm located on the hills surrounding Lake George, near the Australian capital city of Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 21
Women cool off at a swimming pool during the second heat wave of the summer, in Ronda, southern Spain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Women cool off at a swimming pool during the second heat wave of the summer, in Ronda, southern Spain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Women cool off at a swimming pool during the second heat wave of the summer, in Ronda, southern Spain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 21
The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
7 / 21
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 21
Workers install artificial turf in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Workers install artificial turf in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Workers install artificial turf in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 21
A man takes a shower on a beach at a southern Athens suburb July 30, 2015. REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

A man takes a shower on a beach at a southern Athens suburb July 30, 2015. REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A man takes a shower on a beach at a southern Athens suburb July 30, 2015. REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
10 / 21
A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
11 / 21
A woman sunbathes on a beach along the Bassin d'Arcachon Sea during a warm and sunny day in Arcachon near Bordeaux, southwestern France, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A woman sunbathes on a beach along the Bassin d'Arcachon Sea during a warm and sunny day in Arcachon near Bordeaux, southwestern France, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A woman sunbathes on a beach along the Bassin d'Arcachon Sea during a warm and sunny day in Arcachon near Bordeaux, southwestern France, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
12 / 21
A dry pipe drips water on Gless Ranch in Kern County, California, United States July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dry pipe drips water on Gless Ranch in Kern County, California, United States July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A dry pipe drips water on Gless Ranch in Kern County, California, United States July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 21
Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015 in a picture provided by Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment contract pilot Corey Hardcastle. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle/Handout via Reuters

Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015 in a picture provided by Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment contract pilot Corey Hardcastle. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015 in a picture provided by Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment contract pilot Corey Hardcastle. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 21
A Palestinian boy lies outside his family house to escape the heat during power cuts at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy lies outside his family house to escape the heat during power cuts at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A Palestinian boy lies outside his family house to escape the heat during power cuts at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 21
A faithful shelters from the sun with an umbrella as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A faithful shelters from the sun with an umbrella as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A faithful shelters from the sun with an umbrella as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
16 / 21
A man sunbathes during a hot summer day in Budapest, Hungary, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A man sunbathes during a hot summer day in Budapest, Hungary, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A man sunbathes during a hot summer day in Budapest, Hungary, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
17 / 21
An Iraqi policeman sprays water on his face to beat the heat in Baghdad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Iraqi policeman sprays water on his face to beat the heat in Baghdad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
An Iraqi policeman sprays water on his face to beat the heat in Baghdad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
18 / 21
Dead almond trees are seen near Bakersfield, California, United States, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dead almond trees are seen near Bakersfield, California, United States, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Dead almond trees are seen near Bakersfield, California, United States, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 21
A forest fire is seen from a helicopter belonging to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) in Tulung Selapan district, South Sumatra, Indonesia, July 27, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

A forest fire is seen from a helicopter belonging to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) in Tulung Selapan district, South Sumatra, Indonesia, July 27, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A forest fire is seen from a helicopter belonging to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) in Tulung Selapan district, South Sumatra, Indonesia, July 27, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto
Close
20 / 21
The moon sets through thick smoke at the North Fire near the Phelan, California July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The moon sets through thick smoke at the North Fire near the Phelan, California July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
The moon sets through thick smoke at the North Fire near the Phelan, California July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Scenes from the trail

Scenes from the trail

Next Slideshows

Scenes from the trail

Scenes from the trail

Behind the scenes on the presidential campaign trail.

Aug 20 2015
Flying North Korea

Flying North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken to the skies, building a series of small runways long enough to land light, private aircraft next to some of his...

Aug 20 2015
Most livable cities

Most livable cities

The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its annual ranking of the 10 most livable cities in the world.

Aug 20 2015
St. Louis tensions flare

St. Louis tensions flare

St. Louis police kill a black teenager who they say pointed a gun at them, sparking resurgence in racial tensions in Ferguson.

Aug 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast