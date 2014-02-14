Edition:
Pictures | Fri Feb 14, 2014

House of Cards premiere

<p>Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. Season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 14. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Robin Wright bows at photographers at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Kate Mara poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Molly Parker poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Michael Gill poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Writer and creator Beau Willimon poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Robin Wright poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Kate Mara poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Robin Wright poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

<p>Cast member Molly Parker poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, February 14, 2014

