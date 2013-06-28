House of mirrors
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to...more
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke...more
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor more
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
Immigration vigil
Peaceful demonstrators hold a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles.
The Moscow terminal
A look inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is believed to be.
Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands
A group of young Spanish nurses move to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home.
Searching for Snowden
The whereabouts of Edward Snowden remain mysterious.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.