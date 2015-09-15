Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 15, 2015 | 12:30pm EDT

Houses on the edge

A damaged house is seen after a heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vamco hit Lingshui Ethnic Li Autonomous County, in Hainan province, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A damaged house is seen after a heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vamco hit Lingshui Ethnic Li Autonomous County, in Hainan province, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A damaged house is seen after a heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Vamco hit Lingshui Ethnic Li Autonomous County, in Hainan province, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 18
Crews prepare to set a house on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Crews prepare to set a house on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Friday, June 13, 2014
Crews prepare to set a house on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
2 / 18
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
3 / 18
A house, with its foundation washed away, hangs over a rain-swollen creek at Nyhammar in Dalarna, central Sweden, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Leif R Jansson/Scanpix

A house, with its foundation washed away, hangs over a rain-swollen creek at Nyhammar in Dalarna, central Sweden, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Leif R Jansson/Scanpix

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2012
A house, with its foundation washed away, hangs over a rain-swollen creek at Nyhammar in Dalarna, central Sweden, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Leif R Jansson/Scanpix
Close
4 / 18
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2012
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 18
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks in front of a house, damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks in front of a house, damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO)...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Norio Kimura, 49, who lost his father, wife and daughter in the March 11, 2011 tsunami, walks in front of a house, damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake inside the exclusion zone in Okuma town, next to Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 18
People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the Baseco compound, metro Manila July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the Baseco compound, metro Manila July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
People work around a damaged house along the coastal area after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the Baseco compound, metro Manila July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 18
An apartment block leans over after an earthquake in Santiago February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Marco Fredes

An apartment block leans over after an earthquake in Santiago February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Marco Fredes

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2010
An apartment block leans over after an earthquake in Santiago February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Marco Fredes
Close
8 / 18
A general view shows a collapsed building in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A general view shows a collapsed building in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2011
A general view shows a collapsed building in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 18
A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 18
A man walks by the destroyed St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was damaged by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man walks by the destroyed St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was damaged by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2012
A man walks by the destroyed St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was damaged by a tornado in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 18
An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt

An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2009
An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt
Close
12 / 18
An apartment building teeters on its foundation after a landslide in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning province, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

An apartment building teeters on its foundation after a landslide in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning province, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2007
An apartment building teeters on its foundation after a landslide in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning province, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
13 / 18
A house sits at the edge of a hill after a landslide caused by an earthquake in San Rafael de Vara Blanca, north of San Jose, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Roger Benavides

A house sits at the edge of a hill after a landslide caused by an earthquake in San Rafael de Vara Blanca, north of San Jose, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Roger Benavides

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2009
A house sits at the edge of a hill after a landslide caused by an earthquake in San Rafael de Vara Blanca, north of San Jose, January 10, 2009. REUTERS/Roger Benavides
Close
14 / 18
A fisherman's house in the middle of a fish pen leans to one side as it is pounded by waves, strong winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun in the coastal town of Bacoor, Cavite, southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fisherman's house in the middle of a fish pen leans to one side as it is pounded by waves, strong winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun in the coastal town of Bacoor, Cavite, southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A fisherman's house in the middle of a fish pen leans to one side as it is pounded by waves, strong winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun in the coastal town of Bacoor, Cavite, southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
15 / 18
A house that was slammed off its foundation by Hurricane Isabel sits precariously on the beach one month after it hit Rodanthe, North Carolina October 18, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A house that was slammed off its foundation by Hurricane Isabel sits precariously on the beach one month after it hit Rodanthe, North Carolina October 18, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A house that was slammed off its foundation by Hurricane Isabel sits precariously on the beach one month after it hit Rodanthe, North Carolina October 18, 2003. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 18
A home perched on a disintegrating cliff above the Pacific Ocean leans into mid air March 2. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

A home perched on a disintegrating cliff above the Pacific Ocean leans into mid air March 2. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
A home perched on a disintegrating cliff above the Pacific Ocean leans into mid air March 2. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Close
17 / 18
A house, badly damaged by flood water from the overflowing Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, sits precariously on the edge of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, on Trinidad's East coast November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

A house, badly damaged by flood water from the overflowing Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, sits precariously on the edge of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, on Trinidad's East coast November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A house, badly damaged by flood water from the overflowing Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country, sits precariously on the edge of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, on Trinidad's East coast November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Vintage racing

Vintage racing

Next Slideshows

Vintage racing

Vintage racing

The Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in south England attracts thousands dressed in period costume who watch motor racing in vehicles from the...

Sep 11 2015
The 3D printing revolution

The 3D printing revolution

3D printing specialists say whatever can be designed can be turned into an object.

Sep 11 2015
Going, going, gone

Going, going, gone

Sequences of controlled explosions and demolitions.

Sep 11 2015
Remembering Flight 93

Remembering Flight 93

The Flight 93 National Memorial, maintained by the National Park Service 80 miles east of Pittsburgh, encompasses a 2,200-acre site where the plane crashed on...

Sep 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast