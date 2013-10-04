Housing California's most dangerous
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. The prison was the first in the state with a separate facility built for SHU inmates, where some of the most...more
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. The prison was the first in the state with a separate facility built for SHU inmates, where some of the most dangerous prisoners are housed. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates Jontue Anderson (L) and Kareem Starks, part of Corcoran State Prison's general population, are shown in their cell at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates Jontue Anderson (L) and Kareem Starks, part of Corcoran State Prison's general population, are shown in their cell at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmate Richard Heyer looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmate Richard Heyer looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors enter Corcoran State Prison for a guided tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors enter Corcoran State Prison for a guided tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard walks near outdoor "cages" where prisoners from the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) spend limited time, during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard walks near outdoor "cages" where prisoners from the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) spend limited time, during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Corcoran State Prison guard describes homemade weapons during a media tour at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Corcoran State Prison guard describes homemade weapons during a media tour at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A cell row is seen at the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A cell row is seen at the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard tower is shown at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard tower is shown at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates workout in the yard at Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour of the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates workout in the yard at Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour of the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmate Brent Shelton looks on from inside his "outdoor cage", during a media tour in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmate Brent Shelton looks on from inside his "outdoor cage", during a media tour in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard checks a cell in a "general population" block at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard checks a cell in a "general population" block at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Guards talk in the yard near the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Guards talk in the yard near the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An inmate (C) is checked by guards after leaving a general population cell block, in Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An inmate (C) is checked by guards after leaving a general population cell block, in Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates play handball in the exercise yard near the general population cell blocks at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates play handball in the exercise yard near the general population cell blocks at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates lay on the ground as guards move into the exercise yard near a general population cell block when an alarm sounded, at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates lay on the ground as guards move into the exercise yard near a general population cell block when an alarm sounded, at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Guards walk inside Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Guards walk inside Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A prison cell is shown in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at the Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A prison cell is shown in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at the Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Gunfire on Capitol Hill
The U.S. Capitol is briefly locked down after shots were fired outside the building.
Welcome to the Twitterverse
As Twitter prepares to file its IPO, a look at the ways people around the world use Twitter, from Internet activism to business to just keeping in touch.
Syria's female rebel soldiers
The women fighting on the frontlines in Syria.
Plane crash in Lagos
Fifteen people are killed when a passenger jet crashed shortly after take-off outside Lagos airport.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.