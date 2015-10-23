Housing China
A woman holds her son in a playground in a residential area in Shanghai July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People fish at an abandoned flat in Xian village, a slum area in downtown Guangzhou, China July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residential houses are seen in a valley in Tengchong, Yunnan province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists walk between buildings covered with vines in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to...more
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A security guard stands next to an advertising board in front of a residential compound under construction in Wuhan, Hubei province January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer plows terraced crop fields in Congjiang county, Guizhou province April 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A worker paints the exterior wall of a newly-built apartment building at a residential construction site in Hefei, Anhui province April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Buildings in construction are seen among mist during a hazy day in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Laborers shovel cement as they renovate an old building located in a hutong, or small alley, in central Beijing, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Residential buildings are seen among fog in Qingdao, Shandong province, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Online hostess Xianggong walks back to her apartment in Beijing, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker paints waterproofing slurry on the facade of a residential building in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A 12-year-old boy sits outside a window of his 11th-floor apartment as his relatives try to ask him to come back back inside, in Yibin, Sichuan province, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Tadjik women throw water on men from roof top as they take part in a festival celebration to welcome the coming Spring in Tadjik autonomous county, Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/CHINA...more
Apartment buildings are seen in a residential area at Pudong district in Shanghai August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hu Zengfang (L) rests after receiving chemotherapy as her father sits beside her, in a eight-square-metre leased apartment, close to a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, May 7, 2014. For years, patients who could not afford accommodation at the...more
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
