Housing China

A woman holds her son in a playground in a residential area in Shanghai July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
People fish at an abandoned flat in Xian village, a slum area in downtown Guangzhou, China July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Residential houses are seen in a valley in Tengchong, Yunnan province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Tourists walk between buildings covered with vines in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A security guard stands next to an advertising board in front of a residential compound under construction in Wuhan, Hubei province January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2014
A farmer plows terraced crop fields in Congjiang county, Guizhou province April 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A worker paints the exterior wall of a newly-built apartment building at a residential construction site in Hefei, Anhui province April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Buildings in construction are seen among mist during a hazy day in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Laborers shovel cement as they renovate an old building located in a hutong, or small alley, in central Beijing, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2013
Residential buildings are seen among fog in Qingdao, Shandong province, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Online hostess Xianggong walks back to her apartment in Beijing, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A worker paints waterproofing slurry on the facade of a residential building in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 03, 2014
A 12-year-old boy sits outside a window of his 11th-floor apartment as his relatives try to ask him to come back back inside, in Yibin, Sichuan province, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Tadjik women throw water on men from roof top as they take part in a festival celebration to welcome the coming Spring in Tadjik autonomous county, Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/CHINA DAILY Women throw water on men from roof top in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur REUTERS/China Daily TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Apartment buildings are seen in a residential area at Pudong district in Shanghai August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
Hu Zengfang (L) rests after receiving chemotherapy as her father sits beside her, in a eight-square-metre leased apartment, close to a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, May 7, 2014. For years, patients who could not afford accommodation at the nearby hospital or find any rooms there, have been providing a continual source of revenue to small apartment hotels around the hospital, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 13, 2014
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2013
