Housing China's corrupt officials
The interior of a room is pictured at a holding centre of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons...more
The interior of a toilet is pictured at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan Daily/Zhang Lei
Officers pose for photographs inside an interrogation room at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China...more
Officers look at monitors inside a surveillance room at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan...more
