Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 20, 2013 | 2:21pm EDT

Housing Cuba

<p>A woman stands with her child on the balcony of her apartment in Havana March 19, 2013. In November 2011, the government decreed that Cubans could buy and sell homes for the first time since the early days of the revolution, paving the way for a real estate market that has become an exercise in bare-knuckled capitalism. Havana was once considered an architectural jewel with an eclectic mix of colonial homes and modern Art Deco construction, but much of the city outside the touristy Old Havana district is in a dilapidated state after decades of neglect and corrosion from humidity and salty sea air. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman stands with her child on the balcony of her apartment in Havana March 19, 2013. In November 2011, the government decreed that Cubans could buy and sell homes for the first time since the early days of the revolution, paving the way for a real...more

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands with her child on the balcony of her apartment in Havana March 19, 2013. In November 2011, the government decreed that Cubans could buy and sell homes for the first time since the early days of the revolution, paving the way for a real estate market that has become an exercise in bare-knuckled capitalism. Havana was once considered an architectural jewel with an eclectic mix of colonial homes and modern Art Deco construction, but much of the city outside the touristy Old Havana district is in a dilapidated state after decades of neglect and corrosion from humidity and salty sea air. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
1 / 30
<p>People walk beside a house in Havana's Miramar prime real estate area March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

People walk beside a house in Havana's Miramar prime real estate area March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

People walk beside a house in Havana's Miramar prime real estate area March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
2 / 30
<p>People stand at the entrance of their colonial-style houses in Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

People stand at the entrance of their colonial-style houses in Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

People stand at the entrance of their colonial-style houses in Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
3 / 30
<p>A car is driven beside colonial-style houses on Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A car is driven beside colonial-style houses on Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A car is driven beside colonial-style houses on Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
4 / 30
<p>A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
5 / 30
<p>A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
6 / 30
<p>A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
7 / 30
<p>Enrique Rodriguez, 67, sits inside his home in Havana January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Enrique Rodriguez, 67, sits inside his home in Havana January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Enrique Rodriguez, 67, sits inside his home in Havana January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
8 / 30
<p>Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 30
<p>A man holds a pig on a leash while sitting outside his home in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A man holds a pig on a leash while sitting outside his home in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man holds a pig on a leash while sitting outside his home in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
10 / 30
<p>Women look out of their apartment window in Havana April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Women look out of their apartment window in Havana April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Women look out of their apartment window in Havana April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
11 / 30
<p>Jose Ramirez stands in front of his house that he is asking $55,000 for, in the city of Ciego de Avila, central Cuba January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Frank</p>

Jose Ramirez stands in front of his house that he is asking $55,000 for, in the city of Ciego de Avila, central Cuba January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Frank

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Jose Ramirez stands in front of his house that he is asking $55,000 for, in the city of Ciego de Avila, central Cuba January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Frank

Close
12 / 30
<p>A child looks from the window of his house in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A child looks from the window of his house in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A child looks from the window of his house in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
13 / 30
<p>A man walks past housing apartments in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A man walks past housing apartments in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man walks past housing apartments in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
14 / 30
<p>A man hangs up clothes on the balcony of his apartment in Havana August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A man hangs up clothes on the balcony of his apartment in Havana August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man hangs up clothes on the balcony of his apartment in Havana August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
15 / 30
<p>People walk past a house decorated with mural in Havana July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

People walk past a house decorated with mural in Havana July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

People walk past a house decorated with mural in Havana July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
16 / 30
<p>A man cycles beside a house in Havana's upmarket Miramar district, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A man cycles beside a house in Havana's upmarket Miramar district, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man cycles beside a house in Havana's upmarket Miramar district, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
17 / 30
<p>A woman stands at the door of her home in Havana May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman stands at the door of her home in Havana May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands at the door of her home in Havana May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
18 / 30
<p>A man waits for customers his privately-licensed coffee stall at the entrance of his home in Havana November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A man waits for customers his privately-licensed coffee stall at the entrance of his home in Havana November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man waits for customers his privately-licensed coffee stall at the entrance of his home in Havana November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
19 / 30
<p>Men build a new home beside an old palm-tree wood house at a farm in the village of Campo Florido, 40 kilometres (18 miles) from Havana May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Men build a new home beside an old palm-tree wood house at a farm in the village of Campo Florido, 40 kilometres (18 miles) from Havana May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Men build a new home beside an old palm-tree wood house at a farm in the village of Campo Florido, 40 kilometres (18 miles) from Havana May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
20 / 30
<p>A man sits in the door of his house in Holguin July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A man sits in the door of his house in Holguin July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man sits in the door of his house in Holguin July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
21 / 30
<p>A woman carries a ventilator outside her house as Hurricane Ike approaches in Playa Giron on the south coast of Cuba September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A woman carries a ventilator outside her house as Hurricane Ike approaches in Playa Giron on the south coast of Cuba September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman carries a ventilator outside her house as Hurricane Ike approaches in Playa Giron on the south coast of Cuba September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
22 / 30
<p>A man walks past a house in San Antonio de los Banos, Havana, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A man walks past a house in San Antonio de los Banos, Havana, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man walks past a house in San Antonio de los Banos, Havana, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
23 / 30
<p>A woman stands on the balcony of her house, which is located along the block-long painting known as "Callejon de Hamel" (Hamel street) in Centro Havana October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A woman stands on the balcony of her house, which is located along the block-long painting known as "Callejon de Hamel" (Hamel street) in Centro Havana October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands on the balcony of her house, which is located along the block-long painting known as "Callejon de Hamel" (Hamel street) in Centro Havana October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
24 / 30
<p>A family steps out of a house next to a door decorated with doves in Havana March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A family steps out of a house next to a door decorated with doves in Havana March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A family steps out of a house next to a door decorated with doves in Havana March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
25 / 30
<p>Children sit at the door of a house next to an old man in Havana December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Children sit at the door of a house next to an old man in Havana December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Children sit at the door of a house next to an old man in Havana December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
26 / 30
<p>Meple, a psychologist and university professor, walks down the staircase as his seven-month old daughter Africa takes a nap on a mat on the floor at their home in the Cerro neighborhood in Havana July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Meple, a psychologist and university professor, walks down the staircase as his seven-month old daughter Africa takes a nap on a mat on the floor at their home in the Cerro neighborhood in Havana July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Meple, a psychologist and university professor, walks down the staircase as his seven-month old daughter Africa takes a nap on a mat on the floor at their home in the Cerro neighborhood in Havana July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
27 / 30
<p>Juan Carlos Flores, a poet and performance artist, lights a cigarette in the kitchen of his apartment in Alamar July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Juan Carlos Flores, a poet and performance artist, lights a cigarette in the kitchen of his apartment in Alamar July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Juan Carlos Flores, a poet and performance artist, lights a cigarette in the kitchen of his apartment in Alamar July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
28 / 30
<p>Film historian Zoia Barash, 72, drinks a cup of tea in her apartment in Havana September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Film historian Zoia Barash, 72, drinks a cup of tea in her apartment in Havana September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Film historian Zoia Barash, 72, drinks a cup of tea in her apartment in Havana September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
29 / 30
<p>People stand outside their house in Havana January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

People stand outside their house in Havana January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

People stand outside their house in Havana January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photo focus: Yoga

Photo focus: Yoga

Next Slideshows

Photo focus: Yoga

Photo focus: Yoga

Yoga Practicing yoga has spread from the banks of India's river Ganges to the prisons of Mexico City.

Mar 19 2013
Fighting with colored flour

Fighting with colored flour

Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" with a flour fight; a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of Lent.

Mar 18 2013
Life in Cyprus

Life in Cyprus

A look at the latest European country facing financial woes.

Mar 21 2013
The fishermen of Mogadishu

The fishermen of Mogadishu

Mogadishu’s fishermen work tirelessly for a living, bringing fish from sea to market.

Mar 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast