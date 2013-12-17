How to be a butler
Butler George Telford checks his collar during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in the last year from areas like China, Russia and the Middle East, according to local...more
Butler George Telford checks his collar during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in the last year from areas like China, Russia and the Middle East, according to local media. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, Britain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, Britain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford removes marks from the trousers of trainee butler Dwayne Cross before a party during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford removes marks from the trousers of trainee butler Dwayne Cross before a party during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butler Nicky Griffiths practises waiting on butler George Telford during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butler Nicky Griffiths practises waiting on butler George Telford during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butler Dwayne Cross learns how to use a feather duster during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butler Dwayne Cross learns how to use a feather duster during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers Georgina Browne and Dwayne Cross fold clothes for house guests during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers Georgina Browne and Dwayne Cross fold clothes for house guests during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford teaches trainee butlers about how to behave and present themselves using a cake stand during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford teaches trainee butlers about how to behave and present themselves using a cake stand during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
House owner Johnny Kerr and butler George Telford (R) talk ahead of a party at a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
House owner Johnny Kerr and butler George Telford (R) talk ahead of a party at a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers Dom Ogacion waits for instructions during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers Dom Ogacion waits for instructions during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford talk to trainees about posture during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford talk to trainees about posture during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford and trainee butlers carry punch and canapes during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Butler George Telford and trainee butlers carry punch and canapes during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers wait to have their performance judged at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Trainee butlers wait to have their performance judged at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
Sochi's gay scene
During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking as Russia prepares to host the 2014...
The teachings of Mao
At a school in a remote part of central China, the day starts with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other...
Snow in the Middle East
Snow blankets the cities of the Middle East.
Pictures of the Year: Animals
Our top animal images from the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.