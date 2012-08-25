How to be ugly
A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organized by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends...more
A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organized by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends responsible for bars and concerts, and Bilbao City Hall, which has run in its present form since 1978. The nine day festivities feature live music, sports, circuses, bullfights, fireworks, large doses of drinking and late nights. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Next Slideshows
Sick pets, free care
Brazil’s Sao Paulo has opened its first public veterinary hospital, providing free care to cats and dogs of poor families.
Footless soccer player
An Argentinian boy born without feet aspires to be a pro soccer player just like his idol Lionel Messi.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
"Who's Your Daddy?" DNA van
The question "Who's Your Daddy?" is emblazoned on a van, which cruises New York City offering on-the-spot DNA testing services.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.