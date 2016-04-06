Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 5, 2016 | 8:20pm EDT

How to build a bomb

An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and household chemicals in the manufacturing of improvised explosives, at a Police training facility in Edison, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and household chemicals in the manufacturing of improvised explosives, at a Police training facility in Edison, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 16
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White oversees an explosives training and demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White oversees an explosives training and demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White oversees an explosives training and demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 16
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 16
First responders look on. REUTERS/Mike Segar

First responders look on. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
First responders look on. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 16
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White pours nitromethane into a container as he prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White pours nitromethane into a container as he prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White pours nitromethane into a container as he prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 16
A small improvised explosive detonates in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A small improvised explosive detonates in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A small improvised explosive detonates in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 16
An FBI Bomb Technician logo is seen on a Special Agent's jacket. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An FBI Bomb Technician logo is seen on a Special Agent's jacket. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An FBI Bomb Technician logo is seen on a Special Agent's jacket. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 16
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 16
An FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent walks away after placing a small improvised explosive in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent walks away after placing a small improvised explosive in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent walks away after placing a small improvised explosive in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 16
FBI Special agent Marcus Iticovici clears away from an explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FBI Special agent Marcus Iticovici clears away from an explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
FBI Special agent Marcus Iticovici clears away from an explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 16
A container of black powder. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A container of black powder. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A container of black powder. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 16
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 16
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent John Antman detonates an improvised explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent John Antman detonates an improvised explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent John Antman detonates an improvised explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 16
An explosives strong box. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An explosives strong box. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An explosives strong box. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 16
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Brian Corcoran at the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Brian Corcoran at the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Brian Corcoran at the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 16
An improvised explosive devise detonates. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An improvised explosive devise detonates. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
An improvised explosive devise detonates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Ciao kitties

Ciao kitties

Next Slideshows

Ciao kitties

Ciao kitties

Cat fanciers fawn over their felines at the Mediterranean Winner show in Rome.

Apr 04 2016
Ready to respond

Ready to respond

Concealed weapons permit-carrying civilians take part in a response course designed to deal with an active shooter incident prior to the arrival of law...

Apr 04 2016
Tomb sweeping day

Tomb sweeping day

Chinese remember and honor their ancestors during the Qingming Festival.

Apr 04 2016
Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

What Islamic State did and didn't destroy in the ancient Syrian city.

Apr 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast