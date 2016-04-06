How to build a bomb
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of...more
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White oversees an explosives training and demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First responders look on. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White pours nitromethane into a container as he prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A small improvised explosive detonates in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An FBI Bomb Technician logo is seen on a Special Agent's jacket. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent walks away after placing a small improvised explosive in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Special agent Marcus Iticovici clears away from an explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A container of black powder. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent John Antman detonates an improvised explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An explosives strong box. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Brian Corcoran at the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An improvised explosive devise detonates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
