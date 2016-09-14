How to build a castle

A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction...more

A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed in 2030. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

