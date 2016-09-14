Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 14, 2016 | 4:15pm EDT

How to build a castle

A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed in 2030. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction will be completed in 2030. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 23
Stonecutter and massons work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Stonecutter and massons work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Stonecutter and massons work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
2 / 23
Women work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Women work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Women work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
3 / 23
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
4 / 23
A man works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A man works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A man works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
5 / 23
Stonecutters tools are seen at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Stonecutters tools are seen at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Stonecutters tools are seen at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
6 / 23
A worker walks in a winch drum at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A worker walks in a winch drum at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A worker walks in a winch drum at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
7 / 23
Workers carry stones at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Workers carry stones at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Workers carry stones at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
8 / 23
A stonecutter works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A stonecutter works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A stonecutter works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
9 / 23
Colour test are seen on a wall of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Colour test are seen on a wall of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Colour test are seen on a wall of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
10 / 23
View of the timber work in castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

View of the timber work in castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
View of the timber work in castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
11 / 23
Clement Guerard, blacksmith at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Clement Guerard, blacksmith at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Clement Guerard, blacksmith at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
12 / 23
A blue print and a model of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A blue print and a model of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
A blue print and a model of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
13 / 23
Thierry Baupain poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Thierry Baupain poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Thierry Baupain poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
14 / 23
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
15 / 23
View of the castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

View of the castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
View of the castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
16 / 23
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
17 / 23
Tiler Bruno Feval poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tiler Bruno Feval poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Tiler Bruno Feval poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
18 / 23
A view of the blue print of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A view of the blue print of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
A view of the blue print of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
19 / 23
View of the frontage of the Chateau de Guedelon at the construction site near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

View of the frontage of the Chateau de Guedelon at the construction site near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
View of the frontage of the Chateau de Guedelon at the construction site near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
20 / 23
Stonecutter Eugene Kedadra poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Stonecutter Eugene Kedadra poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Stonecutter Eugene Kedadra poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
21 / 23
View of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

View of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
View of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
22 / 23
Mason Guillaume Glotin poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Mason Guillaume Glotin poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Mason Guillaume Glotin poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Portraits of Powell

Portraits of Powell

Next Slideshows

Portraits of Powell

Portraits of Powell

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell called Donald Trump "a national disgrace" in recently hacked emails, according to news reports.

Sep 14 2016
Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Illegal gold miners seek their fortune deep under Johannesburg, risking flooding, fires or rockfalls in 100-year-old tunnels compromised by unauthorized and...

Sep 14 2016
Make America Wear Hats Again

Make America Wear Hats Again

Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" has inspired voters and parodies.

Sep 14 2016
Celebrities at NYFW

Celebrities at NYFW

Famous faces at New York Fashion Week.

Sep 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast