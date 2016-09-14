How to build a castle
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction...more
Stonecutter and massons work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Women work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A man works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Stonecutters tools are seen at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A worker walks in a winch drum at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Workers carry stones at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A stonecutter works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Colour test are seen on a wall of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the timber work in castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Clement Guerard, blacksmith at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A blue print and a model of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Thierry Baupain poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Tiler Bruno Feval poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the blue print of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the frontage of the Chateau de Guedelon at the construction site near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Stonecutter Eugene Kedadra poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mason Guillaume Glotin poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
