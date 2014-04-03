How to build a satellite
Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the...more
Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk April 2, 2014. The Express AM6 is a new generation satellite providing services including Russian governmental and presidential mobile communication, digital television and broadcasting, according to the Reshetnev company representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Specialists of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise work on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System...more
Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the U.S., designed for military and civil purposes. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An interior view of the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Employees of an electric-testing laboratory simulate sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps as they work on the Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sergei Mareev, electricity specialist of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, works on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research and production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An employee selects aluminum templates for the production of multi-layered shield-vacuum thermal isolation items for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A milling-machine operator produces aluminum details for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Head of an electrical testing laboratory Oleg Trifonov makes preparations before simulating sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps while working on a Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014....more
Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
