Pictures | Thu Sep 20, 2012 | 11:27am EDT

How to eat an insect

<p>Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

<p>A woman poses with a locust between her teeth at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

<p>Locusts are cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. Organisers of the event, which included cookery classes, want to draw attention to insects as a source of nutrition. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

<p>A woman eats a locust at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

<p>A man displays locusts before they are cooked at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

<p>Locusts are seen in a skillet during a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

<p>A woman holds a locust at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

<p>A woman poses with a locust between her teeth at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

<p>A woman reacts as she holds locusts and worms in her hand at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Thursday, September 20, 2012

