How to make an $18 cup of coffee
Alpha Dominche Chief Executive Officer Thomas Perez brews a serving of Kenyan Geisha coffee, which retails at $18 per cup, at his company's Extraction Lab in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A bag of beans for Kenyan Geisha coffee. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Beans for a cup Kenyan Geisha coffee, which retails for $18, are measured before brewing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Grounds for a cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee is brewed in a Alpha Dominche steampunk. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee is brewed in a Alpha Dominche steampunk. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee is brewed in a Alpha Dominche steampunk. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alpha Dominche Chief Executive Officer Thomas Perez pours a serving of Kenyan Geisha coffee, which costs $18 a cup, at his company's Extraction Lab in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee, which retails for $18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A serving of Kenyan Geisha coffee is served. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alpha Dominche Chief Executive Officer Thomas Perez works at his company's Extraction Lab in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Retiring from gang life in El Salvador
Former gang members in El Salvador receive education and training as part of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) rehabilitation program.
Best in Show at Westminster
Rumor the German Shepherd beats out other top dogs to win Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
3-D tracking a better way to walk
Doctors track the body movements of eight-year-old Ryleah Geisner with 3-D motion capture technology, using the data to formulate a treatment plan for her...
Dogs and cats at Westminster
Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.