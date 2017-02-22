Edition:
How to make an $18 cup of coffee

Alpha Dominche Chief Executive Officer Thomas Perez brews a serving of Kenyan Geisha coffee, which retails at $18 per cup, at his company's Extraction Lab in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A bag of beans for Kenyan Geisha coffee. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Beans for a cup Kenyan Geisha coffee, which retails for $18, are measured before brewing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Grounds for a cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee is brewed in a Alpha Dominche steampunk. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee is brewed in a Alpha Dominche steampunk. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee is brewed in a Alpha Dominche steampunk. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alpha Dominche Chief Executive Officer Thomas Perez pours a serving of Kenyan Geisha coffee, which costs $18 a cup, at his company's Extraction Lab in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A cup of Kenyan Geisha coffee, which retails for $18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A serving of Kenyan Geisha coffee is served. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Alpha Dominche Chief Executive Officer Thomas Perez works at his company's Extraction Lab in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

