How to make ice cider
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille gathers apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille gathers apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille gathers apples for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. Gilles has been picking the apples of up to two trees per day...more
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille gathers apples for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. Gilles has been picking the apples of up to two trees per day for the last two months and pressing them for cider using a cryoextraction method. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille shakes snow off apples as he gathers them for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille shakes snow off apples as he gathers them for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille pulls apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. Apples are left on the trees and picked when the...more
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille pulls apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. Apples are left on the trees and picked when the temperature hovers around -8 to -15 degrees Celsius (17 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit). They are then pressed and left to cold ferment for their Signature Reserve, which is a two year production cycle of fermentation and maturation in oak casks. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille picks apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille picks apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille gathers apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. Ice cider has been produced in Quebec since the...more
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille gathers apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. Ice cider has been produced in Quebec since the late 1990's. With ice wine doing well, the thought was "why not try it with apple cider as well"? Two main groves with the same master cider maker -- Domaine Pinnacle and La Face Cache de la Pomme -- pioneered the process with Domaine Pinnacle going commercial in 2000. Today they are selling their products in over 60 countries. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An apple is sliced to show the caramel colour used for the Signature Reserve Speciale Ice Cider at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An apple is sliced to show the caramel colour used for the Signature Reserve Speciale Ice Cider at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille collects apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Orchard Manager Gilles Drille collects apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Apples wait to be collected for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Apples wait to be collected for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Apples sit in a discard bin after being pressed for Signature Reserve Speciale Ice Cider at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg,, Quebec, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Apples sit in a discard bin after being pressed for Signature Reserve Speciale Ice Cider at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg,, Quebec, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An apple is sliced to show the caramel colour used for the Signature Reserve Speciale Ice Cider at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
An apple is sliced to show the caramel colour used for the Signature Reserve Speciale Ice Cider at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Apples wait to be collected for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Apples wait to be collected for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Casks of cider are left to ferment and mature in oak casks for Signature Reserve Speciale Ice Cider at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Casks of cider are left to ferment and mature in oak casks for Signature Reserve Speciale Ice Cider at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Next Slideshows
Boeing in South Carolina
Boeing has been looking for a location to build its new 777X passenger jet, with North Charleston in South Carolina emerging as one of its possible options.
Shipyards of Shanghai
While state-owned and better quality private shipyards have enough construction orders to keep busy into 2015 or 2016, the future looks grim for the rest, many...
Santa season
From SantaCon to scuba Santas, tis the season for Kris Kringle to appear.
Christmas cheer
Lights, trees and holiday cheer from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.