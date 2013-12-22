How to make ice cider

Orchard Manager Gilles Drille gathers apples from a tree for the ice harvest to make ice cider on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013. Ice cider has been produced in Quebec since the late 1990's. With ice wine doing well, the thought was "why not try it with apple cider as well"? Two main groves with the same master cider maker -- Domaine Pinnacle and La Face Cache de la Pomme -- pioneered the process with Domaine Pinnacle going commercial in 2000. Today they are selling their products in over 60 countries. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi