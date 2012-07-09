Edition:
Hugo Chavez's cancer battle

<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez takes part in an ecumenic ceremony to pray for his health and cancer treatment at Miraflores Palace in Caracas August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

1 / 35
<p>Combination of photos shows Hugo Chavez on April 27, 2010 (TOP) and November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

2 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez walks with crutches as he greets supporters from 'The People's balcony' at Miraflores Palace at the end of his weekly 'Alo Presidente' broadcast in Caracas May 22, 2011. Chavez was currently recovering from a knee injury. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

3 / 35
<p>Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L) and President Raul Castro (R) pose with Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez as they visit Chavez in a hospital in Havana in this June 17, 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

4 / 35
<p>Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011, in this handout picture. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

5 / 35
<p>People watch Hugo Chavez's televised speech at a bar in Caracas June 30, 2011. Chavez said he had a tumor but had undergone a successful operation in Cuba to extract the cancerous cells and was on the road to full recovery. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

6 / 35
<p>A handout photo shows former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (R) and Hugo Chavez speaking during a meeting in Havana July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

7 / 35
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold banners and posters of him as they attend a vigil outside Military Hospital in Caracas August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

8 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez hugs his daughters Rosa (L) and Maria while appearing to supporters on a balcony of Miraflores Palace soon after his return to the country from Cuba, where he underwent surgery and treatment for cancer, in Caracas July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

9 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez jokes about his hair cut due to his cancer treatment while talking to the media after a meeting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at Miraflores Palace in Caracas August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

10 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez stands after arriving from a hospital at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

11 / 35
<p>An indigenous woman gives a feather headgear to Hugo Chavez during a ceremony with indigenous representatives at Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

12 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez holds the national flag as he leaves a hospital in Caracas September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

13 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez (R) boards a plane with his daughter Rosa, before his departure to Cuba at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

14 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez (2nd L) jogs next to soldiers during visit at the military academy in Caracas November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

15 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez greets supporters as he arrives at a ceremony with his electoral alliance Gran Polo Patriotico (Great Patriotic Pole) in Caracas December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

16 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez is seen before boarding the plane before his departure to Cuba, in Caracas February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

17 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez greets supporters on his way to the airport, before his departure to Cuba in Caracas February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

18 / 35
<p>A supporter of Hugo Chavez cries during a mass to pray for the health and recovery of Chavez in Maracaibo February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

19 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez wipes his face after arriving at a rally with supporters prior his trip to Cuba in Caracas February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

20 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez stands next to Sean Penn at Miraflores Palace in Caracas February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

21 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez (R) greets supporters as he arrives at a ceremony at the Teresa Carreno theater in Caracas February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

22 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez walks in a hospital while recovering from surgery in Havana March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

23 / 35
<p>A picture of Hugo Chavez is seen in a religious altar in Caracas March 1, 2012. An ebullient-sounding Hugo Chavez said he was eating, walking at dawn and recovering fast from an operation on a suspected recurrence of cancer for the Venezuelan president. "I'm very happy, I'm fine, my recovery is accelerating," Chavez said in a phone call to Venezuelan state TV from Havana where surgeons removed a possibly malignant lesion from his pelvis. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

24 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez (R) receives an embrace from his daughter Rosa during a rally with supporters before his trip to Cuba in Caracas February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

25 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez (2nd L) chats with his brother Adan (L), Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro (2nd R) and Technology Minister Jorge Arreaza (R) while recovering from cancer treatment in Havana April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

26 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez speaks after arriving from Cuba, at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

27 / 35
<p>A Venezuelan worker holds a picture of Hugo Chavez as he joins in a march during a May Day parade to celebrate the new labour law promulgated by Chavez in Caracas May 1, 2012. The banner reads, "Go forward, commander, go!" REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

28 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez salutes from People's Balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

29 / 35
<p>A supporter of Hugo Chavez holds a sign during a rally at the People's Balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

30 / 35
<p>Supporters cheer for Hugo Chavez at the People's balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

31 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez salutes to supporters from a balcony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

32 / 35
<p>Hugo Chavez wipes his perspiration after arriving from Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

33 / 35
<p>A supporter of Hugo Chavez holds a poster of Chavez during an United Socialist Party campaign rally in Caracas June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

34 / 35
<p>A woman walks past graffiti depicting Hugo Chavez in Caracas May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, July 09, 2012

35 / 35
