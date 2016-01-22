Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 22, 2016 | 11:30am EST

Huma for Hillary

Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
1 / 10
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 10
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and aide Huma Abedin (L) eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and aide Huma Abedin (L) eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and aide Huma Abedin (L) eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 10
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
4 / 10
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, follows Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, follows Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, follows Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 10
Longtime aide Huma Abedin listens as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Longtime aide Huma Abedin listens as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Longtime aide Huma Abedin listens as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 10
Huma Abedin (C), aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Huma Abedin (C), aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Huma Abedin (C), aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 10
Huma Abedin (C), a longtime aide to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin (C), a longtime aide to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Huma Abedin (C), a longtime aide to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 10
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, waves to Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, waves to Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14,...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, waves to Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 10
Huma Abedin, an aide of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Huma Abedin, an aide of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Huma Abedin, an aide of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Somalia beach restaurant attack

Somalia beach restaurant attack

Next Slideshows

Somalia beach restaurant attack

Somalia beach restaurant attack

Islamist gunmen set off bombs and stormed a popular beach-front restaurant in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Jan 22 2016
Blast scene CSI

Blast scene CSI

Once a year in Thailand, ATF agents host a two-week course on investigating bomb blasts.

Jan 21 2016
The disputed Jordan Valley

The disputed Jordan Valley

Israel plans to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank.

Jan 21 2016
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

Jan 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast