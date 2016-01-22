Huma for Hillary
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and aide Huma Abedin (L) eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, follows Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November...more
Longtime aide Huma Abedin listens as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin (C), aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Huma Abedin (C), a longtime aide to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Huma Abedin, aide to Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, waves to Mrs. Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14,...more
Huma Abedin, an aide of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
