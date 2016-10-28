Huma for Hillary
Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Huma Abedin waits in the wings as Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Fresno, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Senior advisor Huma Abedin looks on as Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Huma Abedin walks off the campaign plane in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin look at the menu during a stop at a Dunkin' Donuts in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin looks at her mobile phone while Hillary Clinton holds a news conference after a campaign rally at Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin stands in the doorway of the campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Campaign manager John Podesta (C) and Huma Abedin stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Huma Abedin checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Huma Abedin follows Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Huma Abedin listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Huma Abedin leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Huma Abedin looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Huma Abedin waves to Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Huma Abedin works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
