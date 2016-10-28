Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 3:35pm EDT

Huma for Hillary

Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 20
Huma Abedin arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Huma Abedin arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Huma Abedin arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 20
Huma Abedin waits in the wings as Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Fresno, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Huma Abedin waits in the wings as Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Fresno, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Huma Abedin waits in the wings as Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Fresno, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 20
Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 20
Senior advisor Huma Abedin looks on as Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senior advisor Huma Abedin looks on as Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Senior advisor Huma Abedin looks on as Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 20
Huma Abedin walks off the campaign plane in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Huma Abedin walks off the campaign plane in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Huma Abedin walks off the campaign plane in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin look at the menu during a stop at a Dunkin' Donuts in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin look at the menu during a stop at a Dunkin' Donuts in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin look at the menu during a stop at a Dunkin' Donuts in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 20
Huma Abedin looks at her mobile phone while Hillary Clinton holds a news conference after a campaign rally at Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin looks at her mobile phone while Hillary Clinton holds a news conference after a campaign rally at Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Huma Abedin looks at her mobile phone while Hillary Clinton holds a news conference after a campaign rally at Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 20
Huma Abedin stands in the doorway of the campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin stands in the doorway of the campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Huma Abedin stands in the doorway of the campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 20
Campaign manager John Podesta (C) and Huma Abedin stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Campaign manager John Podesta (C) and Huma Abedin stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Campaign manager John Podesta (C) and Huma Abedin stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
11 / 20
Huma Abedin checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
Huma Abedin checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 20
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 20
Huma Abedin is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Huma Abedin is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Huma Abedin is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 20
Huma Abedin follows Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin follows Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Huma Abedin follows Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 20
Huma Abedin listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Huma Abedin listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 20
Huma Abedin leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Huma Abedin leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Huma Abedin leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 20
Huma Abedin looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Huma Abedin looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 20
Huma Abedin waves to Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin waves to Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Huma Abedin waves to Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 20
Huma Abedin works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Huma Abedin works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Huma Abedin works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Flashback: Oregon standoff

Flashback: Oregon standoff

Next Slideshows

Flashback: Oregon standoff

Flashback: Oregon standoff

A federal court jury delivered a surprise verdict acquitting anti-government militant leader Ammon Bundy and six followers of conspiracy charges stemming from...

Oct 28 2016
Children of Mosul

Children of Mosul

Thousands of Iraqi children have been displaced by the fighting in Mosul.

Oct 28 2016
DIY weapons of Syria

DIY weapons of Syria

Syrian rebels build their own tanks, missiles and mortars.

Oct 28 2016
Pence plane skids off airport runway

Pence plane skids off airport runway

The plane carrying Mike Pence skids off the runway at New York City's LaGuardia Airport.

Oct 28 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast