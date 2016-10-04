Human tower competition
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Xiquets de Tarragona form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Castellers de Vilafranca start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Castellers de Vilafranca celebrate after forming a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Xiquets de Reus form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell", while a supporter applauds, during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Castellers de Vilafranca fall down after forming a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Castellers de Vilafranca celebrate after forming a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Castellers de Sants start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls fall down after forming a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
