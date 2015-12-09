Humans of Iran
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran December 6, 2015. The University of Tehran has developed a humanoid robot that weighs 98 kg. It can navigate uneven terrain and detect faces....more
A woman walks with her purchased goods at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A woman standing next to her husband holds a candle during a religious ceremony to mark Ashura at a shrine in the north of Tehran October 24, 2015. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam...more
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media....more
Iranian women carry their babies during a mourning ceremony to commemorate Hazrat Ali-Asghar, the newborn son of Imam Hussein, at the Imam Khomeini mosque in Tehran October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A blind man plays harmonica at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A woman reads the Koran next to the grave of her relative who was killed during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), at a shrine on Ashura in the north of Tehran October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
People walk at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Shi'ite devotees perform self-flagellation by chains during Tasoua, a day ahead of Ashura, in Tehran October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman speaks with a seller at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Motorcyclists smile in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Men look at newspapers at a roadside stall in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A vendor waits for customers, underneath a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
