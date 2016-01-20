Humans of Iran
Employees play table football after finishing their work at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian skiers stand in the cable car queue at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A laborer works at the construction site of a building in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue on Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian youths sit under a large picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a park in Tehran, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Stock market employees work at Tehran's Stock Exchange, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A money changer poses for the camera with a U.S dollar (R) and the amount being given when converting it into Iranian rials (L), at a currency exchange shop in Tehran's business district, Iran, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A woman walks with her purchased goods at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A worker works at warehouse of Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An unemployed laborer smokes a cigarette as he waits for a job offer on a sidewalk in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An Iranian woman kisses the grave of a person, who was killed during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), at a holy shrine in northern Tehran January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian students study as they wait for a bus in central Tehran January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A counselor speaks about the AIDS virus on a bus in Tehran December 16, 2015. A team of medical experts traveled on a bus to different neighborhoods of Tehran, stationing there for some days to provide education and medical services on the HIV/AIDS...more
An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran December 6, 2015. The University of Tehran has developed a humanoid robot that weighs 98 kg. It can navigate uneven terrain and detect faces....more
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A woman standing next to her husband holds a candle during a religious ceremony to mark Ashura at a shrine in the north of Tehran October 24, 2015. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam...more
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media....more
A blind man plays harmonica at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
People walk at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Shi'ite devotees perform self-flagellation by chains during Tasoua, a day ahead of Ashura, in Tehran October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman speaks with a seller at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Motorcyclists smile in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Men look at newspapers at a roadside stall in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A vendor waits for customers, underneath a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
