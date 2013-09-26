Hungary for paprika
Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades...more
Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades of neglect and despite fierce competition from countries including Brazil, Serbia and China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
