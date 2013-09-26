Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2013 | 4:50pm EDT

Hungary for paprika

<p>Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades of neglect and despite fierce competition from countries including Brazil, Serbia and China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades...more

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades of neglect and despite fierce competition from countries including Brazil, Serbia and China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
1 / 14
<p>A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
2 / 14
<p>Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
3 / 14
<p>Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
4 / 14
<p>Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
5 / 14
<p>A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
6 / 14
<p>A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
7 / 14
<p>A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
8 / 14
<p>A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
9 / 14
<p>A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
10 / 14
<p>A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
11 / 14
<p>A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
12 / 14
<p>Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
13 / 14
<p>Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Thursday, September 26, 2013

Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Russian war games

Russian war games

Next Slideshows

Russian war games

Russian war games

Russian and allied forces participate in military exercises in the Urals and Belarus.

Sep 26 2013
The Syrian Front

The Syrian Front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

Sep 26 2013
America wins America's Cup

America wins America's Cup

Oracle Team USA comes from behind to win the America's Cup.

Sep 26 2013
Anti-fascist protests in Greece

Anti-fascist protests in Greece

Protesters take part in an anti-fascist rally after the fatal stabbing of an anti-racism rapper by a supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party..

Sep 25 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast