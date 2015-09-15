Hungary locks down border

A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled by a Hungarian...more

A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled by a Hungarian crackdown to confront the continent's worst refugee crisis in two decades. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close