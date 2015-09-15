Hungary locks down border
Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants pressed against a barrier erected by Hungarian police across the main highway linking Serbia and Hungary,...more
Migrants walk on the Serbian side of the border near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A message reading "Europe shame" is seen on cloth hanging on a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant child looks at Hungarian policemen and soldier in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Migrants rest on the Serbian side of the border near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants sit on the ground after being detained by police in Morahalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant leans on a fence as he waits to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait to enter Hungary after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A policeman takes a picture of a folding ruler near a border crossing from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants look through the border fence with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Policemen watch as migrants walk on the other side of the border from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A soldier guards migrants detained after crossing the border from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A policeman talks to migrants detained after crossing the border from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled by a Hungarian...more
Migrants react after being detained by police in Morahalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants pass under highway security fence as they try to find a new way to enter Hungary after Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian mounted police patrol the border with Serbia near the migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian policemen are seen through the border fence in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant holds a child as they wait on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary in Asotthalom, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sit on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrant's children rest on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest in front of a fence as they wait to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian policeman stands guard as a freight train wagon is used to seal the border fence with Serbia near the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants wait on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary in Roszke, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian policemen detain migrants after they crossed the border in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A migrant sits in front of a fence as she waits to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carrying a child sits in front of a fence as he waits to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants wait to enter Hungary after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants pass under highway security fence as they try to find a new way to enter Hungary after Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
