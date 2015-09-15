Edition:
Hungary locks down border

Migrants stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants pressed against a barrier erected by Hungarian police across the main highway linking Serbia and Hungary, demanding they be allowed to cross the border. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants walk on the Serbian side of the border near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A message reading "Europe shame" is seen on cloth hanging on a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant child looks at Hungarian policemen and soldier in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants rest on the Serbian side of the border near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants sit on the ground after being detained by police in Morahalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant leans on a fence as he waits to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants wait to enter Hungary after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A policeman takes a picture of a folding ruler near a border crossing from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants look through the border fence with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Policemen watch as migrants walk on the other side of the border from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A soldier guards migrants detained after crossing the border from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A policeman talks to migrants detained after crossing the border from Serbia near Asttohatolom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant holds his child on the Serbian side of the fence in Asotthalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. Hundreds of migrants spent the night in the open on Serbia's northern border with Hungary, their passage to western Europe stalled by a Hungarian crackdown to confront the continent's worst refugee crisis in two decades. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants react after being detained by police in Morahalom, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants pass under highway security fence as they try to find a new way to enter Hungary after Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian mounted police patrol the border with Serbia near the migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian policemen are seen through the border fence in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant holds a child as they wait on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary in Asotthalom, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants sit on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrant's children rest on the ground near the border with Hungary in Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants rest in front of a fence as they wait to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Hungarian policeman stands guard as a freight train wagon is used to seal the border fence with Serbia near the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants wait on the Serbian side of the border with Hungary in Roszke, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain migrants after they crossed the border in Roszke, Hungary September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant sits in front of a fence as she waits to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A migrant carrying a child sits in front of a fence as he waits to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Migrants wait to enter Hungary, after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia, near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants wait to enter Hungary after the Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants pass under highway security fence as they try to find a new way to enter Hungary after Hungarian police sealed the border with Serbia near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
