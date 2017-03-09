Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 9, 2017 | 5:15pm EST

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungarian border hunter recruits take an oath during a swearing in ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, March 7, 2017. Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits take an oath during a swearing in ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, March 7, 2017. Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits take an oath during a swearing in ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, March 7, 2017. Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
1 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Hungary's southern border with Serbia and Croatia marks the external edge of the European Union's Schengen zone of passport-free travel. Hundreds of thousands of migrants have entered Hungary via its southern frontier since 2015, though most have moved on westward to more prosperous parts of the EU. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Hungary's southern border with Serbia and Croatia marks the external edge of the European Union's Schengen zone of passport-free travel....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Hungary's southern border with Serbia and Croatia marks the external edge of the European Union's Schengen zone of passport-free travel. Hundreds of thousands of migrants have entered Hungary via its southern frontier since 2015, though most have moved on westward to more prosperous parts of the EU. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
2 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn judo moves during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. The migrant flow has ebbed greatly since Hungary erected a fence along the southern boundary and the EU struck a deal with Turkey 18 months ago that curbed migration from that country into neighboring Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits learn judo moves during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. The migrant flow has ebbed greatly since Hungary erected a fence along the southern boundary and the EU struck a deal with Turkey 18 months...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn judo moves during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. The migrant flow has ebbed greatly since Hungary erected a fence along the southern boundary and the EU struck a deal with Turkey 18 months ago that curbed migration from that country into neighboring Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
3 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn how to handcuff people during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whodescribed mainly Muslim migrants as a "Trojan horse for terrorism", has cited the risk of a new influx from the Balkans and is beefing up his country's defense. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits learn how to handcuff people during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whodescribed mainly Muslim migrants as a "Trojan horse for terrorism", has...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn how to handcuff people during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. Nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whodescribed mainly Muslim migrants as a "Trojan horse for terrorism", has cited the risk of a new influx from the Balkans and is beefing up his country's defense. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits have lunch after classes during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Barcs witnessed the apex of the migration crisis in September 2015 when many thousands fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East flooded into Hungary after having passed through Croatia from Serbia. Now Barcs is eerily quiet, with only a few passing trucks being spot-checked by police. Orban's security plan focuses on the border with Serbia since Croatia has beefed up its boundary with its Balkan neighbor since 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits have lunch after classes during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Barcs witnessed the apex of the migration crisis in September 2015 when many thousands fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits have lunch after classes during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Barcs witnessed the apex of the migration crisis in September 2015 when many thousands fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East flooded into Hungary after having passed through Croatia from Serbia. Now Barcs is eerily quiet, with only a few passing trucks being spot-checked by police. Orban's security plan focuses on the border with Serbia since Croatia has beefed up its boundary with its Balkan neighbor since 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 15
Hungarian policemen stand during a swearing in ceremony of border hunter recruits in Budapest. Recruits, who must be between 18 and 55 years old, are given training similar to police and learn other skills such as guarding a border fence, detaining large groups of migrants and tracking their paths. Some multicultural studies are part of the program. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand during a swearing in ceremony of border hunter recruits in Budapest. Recruits, who must be between 18 and 55 years old, are given training similar to police and learn other skills such as guarding a border fence, detaining...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian policemen stand during a swearing in ceremony of border hunter recruits in Budapest. Recruits, who must be between 18 and 55 years old, are given training similar to police and learn other skills such as guarding a border fence, detaining large groups of migrants and tracking their paths. Some multicultural studies are part of the program. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits stand during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Hungarian police aim to recruit up to 3,000 border hunters. Recruiting is continuous, including in secondary schools. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits stand during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Hungarian police aim to recruit up to 3,000 border hunters. Recruiting is continuous, including in secondary schools. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits stand during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Hungarian police aim to recruit up to 3,000 border hunters. Recruiting is continuous, including in secondary schools. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
7 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. In the classroom, the new recruits assemble their pistols at the order of their officer within seconds. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. In the classroom, the new recruits assemble their pistols at the order of their officer within seconds. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits assemble their pistols during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. In the classroom, the new recruits assemble their pistols at the order of their officer within seconds. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
8 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn judo moves during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. In the afternoon, they learn judo skills and moves to handcuff people. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits learn judo moves during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. In the afternoon, they learn judo skills and moves to handcuff people. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn judo moves during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. In the afternoon, they learn judo skills and moves to handcuff people. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 15
A Hungarian border hunter recruit finishes assembling his pistol during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Like police officers, border hunters will carry pistols with live ammunition, batons, pepper spray and handcuffs, and will also be equipped with night-vision goggles if needed. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Hungarian border hunter recruit finishes assembling his pistol during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Like police officers, border hunters will carry pistols with live ammunition, batons, pepper spray and handcuffs, and will also...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Hungarian border hunter recruit finishes assembling his pistol during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. Like police officers, border hunters will carry pistols with live ammunition, batons, pepper spray and handcuffs, and will also be equipped with night-vision goggles if needed. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits march during their swearing in ceremony in Budapest. Asked under what conditions border hunters could use force against migrants, regional police chief Attila Piros said the rules were the same as for police - to "break resistance" but only as a last resort. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits march during their swearing in ceremony in Budapest. Asked under what conditions border hunters could use force against migrants, regional police chief Attila Piros said the rules were the same as for police - to...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits march during their swearing in ceremony in Budapest. Asked under what conditions border hunters could use force against migrants, regional police chief Attila Piros said the rules were the same as for police - to "break resistance" but only as a last resort. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
11 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits march at their swearing in ceremony in Budapest. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits march at their swearing in ceremony in Budapest. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits march at their swearing in ceremony in Budapest. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
12 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn how to handcuff people during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits learn how to handcuff people during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits learn how to handcuff people during a training near the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
13 / 15
A Hungarian border hunter recruit shows her badge during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Hungarian border hunter recruit shows her badge during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Hungarian border hunter recruit shows her badge during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 15
Hungarian border hunter recruits come out from their classes as a sign reading "Border Hunter" is seen on the door, during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian border hunter recruits come out from their classes as a sign reading "Border Hunter" is seen on the door, during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Hungarian border hunter recruits come out from their classes as a sign reading "Border Hunter" is seen on the door, during a training at the border crossing point in Barcs. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 09 2017
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Mar 09 2017
The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons....

Mar 09 2017
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

Mar 09 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

The scramble for healthcare bill votes

The scramble for healthcare bill votes

GOP lawmakers struggle to overcome differences as a dramatic vote on healthcare looms.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures