Mon Sep 14, 2015

Hungary's border police

Hungarian police officers stand in front of a fence on the Serbian side of the border after sealing it near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015, near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian police officers stand in front of a fence on the Serbian side of the border after sealing it near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015, near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian police officers stand in front of a fence on the Serbian side of the border after sealing it near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 14, 2015, near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police escort migrants back to a collection point in the village of Roszke, from where they tried to escape, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian police escort migrants back to a collection point in the village of Roszke, from where they tried to escape, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Hungarian police escort migrants back to a collection point in the village of Roszke, from where they tried to escape, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Hungarian police officer holds a migrant's child as they are looking for their parents while waiting to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

An Hungarian police officer holds a migrant's child as they are looking for their parents while waiting to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
An Hungarian police officer holds a migrant's child as they are looking for their parents while waiting to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian policemen speak to migrants as they seal the border with Serbia near the migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian policemen speak to migrants as they seal the border with Serbia near the migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian policemen speak to migrants as they seal the border with Serbia near the migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant crosses the boarder fence as soldiers and police try to catch him clo to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant crosses the boarder fence as soldiers and police try to catch him clo to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A migrant crosses the boarder fence as soldiers and police try to catch him clo to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Hungarian police officer kicks a ball as migrants arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Hungarian police officer kicks a ball as migrants arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A Hungarian police officer kicks a ball as migrants arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian policemen detain a migrant after he tried to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh

Hungarian policemen detain a migrant after he tried to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a migrant after he tried to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh
Hungarian policemen watch migrants near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian policemen watch migrants near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Hungarian policemen watch migrants near a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian policeman carries packages of bottled water as a group of migrants stand in line to receive water at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A Hungarian policeman carries packages of bottled water as a group of migrants stand in line to receive water at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A Hungarian policeman carries packages of bottled water as a group of migrants stand in line to receive water at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Migrants are escorted by Hungarian police officers as they wait to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A young girl offers a flower as a man talks to a police officer during a demonstration by migrants outside the entrance to the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A young girl offers a flower as a man talks to a police officer during a demonstration by migrants outside the entrance to the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A young girl offers a flower as a man talks to a police officer during a demonstration by migrants outside the entrance to the main Eastern Railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A police officer plays with a migrant child before escorting her to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A police officer plays with a migrant child before escorting her to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A police officer plays with a migrant child before escorting her to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police guard migrants from Syria who have crossed the border from Serbia to Hungary, walking on the dam near the Tisza river near the city of Szeged, Hungary, on June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Police guard migrants from Syria who have crossed the border from Serbia to Hungary, walking on the dam near the Tisza river near the city of Szeged, Hungary, on June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Police guard migrants from Syria who have crossed the border from Serbia to Hungary, walking on the dam near the Tisza river near the city of Szeged, Hungary, on June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A police officer stands guard as migrants stage a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Police attempt to stop migrants as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Police attempt to stop migrants as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Police attempt to stop migrants as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant carrying a baby is stopped by Hungarian police officers as he tries to escape on a field nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot police stand guard in front of a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police stand guard in front of a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Riot police stand guard in front of a migrant reception center in Roszke, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015, as they decided to go the nearest city of Szeged. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015, as they decided to go the nearest city of Szeged. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015, as they decided to go the nearest city of Szeged. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries a child through a row of Hungarian police officers to enter a bus at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carries a child through a row of Hungarian police officers to enter a bus at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant carries a child through a row of Hungarian police officers to enter a bus at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Hungarian police officers catch a migrant as he tries to escape through rail tracks nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian police officers catch a migrant as he tries to escape through rail tracks nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Hungarian police officers catch a migrant as he tries to escape through rail tracks nearby a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A police officer escorts migrant children along a platform to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A police officer escorts migrant children along a platform to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A police officer escorts migrant children along a platform to a waiting train bound for Munich, at the railway station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Hungarian policemen guard the fence on the border with Serbia near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen guard the fence on the border with Serbia near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian policemen guard the fence on the border with Serbia near the Hungarian migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Border deadline

Border deadline

Border deadline

Border deadline

Migrants race through the Balkans on foot, train, bus and taxi trying to beat a border crackdown promised by Hungary's right-wing government.

Sep 14 2015
