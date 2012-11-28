Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 28, 2012 | 2:10pm EST

Hungary's Jewish community

<p>A Jewish child plays at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews. On Monday, one MP stoked international outrage when he called for lists of Jews in Hungary's Parliament and government. He later apologised but refused to step down. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A Jewish child plays at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for...more

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

A Jewish child plays at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews. On Monday, one MP stoked international outrage when he called for lists of Jews in Hungary's Parliament and government. He later apologised but refused to step down. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
1 / 16
<p>Orthodox Jews attend at a Talmud study before the morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

Orthodox Jews attend at a Talmud study before the morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

Orthodox Jews attend at a Talmud study before the morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
2 / 16
<p>Participants of "March of the Living" walk through Budapest April 17, 2011, as they remember more than half a million Hungarian Jews who were killed in the Holocaust during World War Two. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Participants of "March of the Living" walk through Budapest April 17, 2011, as they remember more than half a million Hungarian Jews who were killed in the Holocaust during World War Two. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

Participants of "March of the Living" walk through Budapest April 17, 2011, as they remember more than half a million Hungarian Jews who were killed in the Holocaust during World War Two. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
3 / 16
<p>A woman takes a photo of a wall bearing the names of victims during the Holocaust memorial day at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A woman takes a photo of a wall bearing the names of victims during the Holocaust memorial day at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

A woman takes a photo of a wall bearing the names of victims during the Holocaust memorial day at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
4 / 16
<p>Devotees gather outside one of Budapest's oldest synagogue after it was rededicated after 50 years, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

Devotees gather outside one of Budapest's oldest synagogue after it was rededicated after 50 years, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

Devotees gather outside one of Budapest's oldest synagogue after it was rededicated after 50 years, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
5 / 16
<p>An Orthodox Jew prepares for morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

An Orthodox Jew prepares for morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

An Orthodox Jew prepares for morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
6 / 16
<p>A Jewish child learns at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A Jewish child learns at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

A Jewish child learns at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
7 / 16
<p>Members of Hungary's Jewish community gather to celebrate Hanukkah and to light the first candle on the menorah in downtown Budapest December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadet Szabo </p>

Members of Hungary's Jewish community gather to celebrate Hanukkah and to light the first candle on the menorah in downtown Budapest December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadet Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

Members of Hungary's Jewish community gather to celebrate Hanukkah and to light the first candle on the menorah in downtown Budapest December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadet Szabo

Close
8 / 16
<p>An Orthodox Jew attends a morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

An Orthodox Jew attends a morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

An Orthodox Jew attends a morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
9 / 16
<p>A Hungarian girl, covered by an Israeli flag, looks at a memorial commemorating Holocaust victims on the bank of the Danube river during Hungarian Holocaust Day in Budapest April 16,2008. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai </p>

A Hungarian girl, covered by an Israeli flag, looks at a memorial commemorating Holocaust victims on the bank of the Danube river during Hungarian Holocaust Day in Budapest April 16,2008. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

A Hungarian girl, covered by an Israeli flag, looks at a memorial commemorating Holocaust victims on the bank of the Danube river during Hungarian Holocaust Day in Budapest April 16,2008. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

Close
10 / 16
<p>Hungarian Jews attend a symposium of Jewish-Hungarian solidarity in Budapest's parliament December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai </p>

Hungarian Jews attend a symposium of Jewish-Hungarian solidarity in Budapest's parliament December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

Hungarian Jews attend a symposium of Jewish-Hungarian solidarity in Budapest's parliament December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

Close
11 / 16
<p>Hungarian holocaust survivor Jozsef Bardos, 85, holds candles in front of Budapest's main synagogue during Holocaust Memorial Day April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Hungarian holocaust survivor Jozsef Bardos, 85, holds candles in front of Budapest's main synagogue during Holocaust Memorial Day April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

Hungarian holocaust survivor Jozsef Bardos, 85, holds candles in front of Budapest's main synagogue during Holocaust Memorial Day April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
12 / 16
<p>A women wears a yellow star during a flash mob demonstration outside a parliament building against anti-semitic remarks by a far-right politician in Budapest November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A women wears a yellow star during a flash mob demonstration outside a parliament building against anti-semitic remarks by a far-right politician in Budapest November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

A women wears a yellow star during a flash mob demonstration outside a parliament building against anti-semitic remarks by a far-right politician in Budapest November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
13 / 16
<p>An Orthodox Jew prepares for morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

An Orthodox Jew prepares for morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

An Orthodox Jew prepares for morning prayer at the Chevra Shas Lubavitch synagogue in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
14 / 16
<p>A Hungarian woman holds a candle in front of a wall containing the names of victims at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

A Hungarian woman holds a candle in front of a wall containing the names of victims at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

A Hungarian woman holds a candle in front of a wall containing the names of victims at Budapest's Holocaust Memorial Centre January 27, 2007. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
15 / 16
<p>Star of David with a chain padlock hangs on front of a the largest Synagogue in Budapest January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Star of David with a chain padlock hangs on front of a the largest Synagogue in Budapest January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, November 28, 2012

Star of David with a chain padlock hangs on front of a the largest Synagogue in Budapest January 18, 2005. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Life in Spain's Catalonia

Life in Spain's Catalonia

Next Slideshows

Life in Spain's Catalonia

Life in Spain's Catalonia

A look at life in Spain's Catalonia region.

Nov 28 2012
Congo's rebel movement

Congo's rebel movement

Government forces re-established control over Goma after the M23 rebels withdrew.

Dec 03 2012
England under water

England under water

Flooding across England has put over 700,000 properties at risk.

Nov 27 2012
Modern-day Gandhi

Modern-day Gandhi

An Indian man claims the soul of Gandhi lives inside him.

Nov 26 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast