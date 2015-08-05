Edition:
United States
Hungary's migrant dilemma

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. While Hungary is an avenue rather than a destination for the migrants, the central European country is increasingly weary and polarised as the influx grows. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. While Hungary is an avenue rather than a destination for the migrants, the central European country is increasingly weary and polarised as the influx grows. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrant families receive food and drinks from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrant families receive food and drinks from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants receive clothes from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants receive clothes from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of a migrant gets off the train at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A child of a migrant gets off the train at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants rest outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants rest outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrant looks on outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrant looks on outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of migrants takes a bite of an apple outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A child of migrants takes a bite of an apple outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
