Hungary's migrant dilemma
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. While Hungary is an avenue rather than a destination for the migrants, the central European country is increasingly weary and polarised as the influx grows. REUTERS/Laszlo...more
A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrant families receive food and drinks from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants receive clothes from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of a migrant gets off the train at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants rest outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrant looks on outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of migrants takes a bite of an apple outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
