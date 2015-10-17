Hungary's new border crackdown
Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian...more
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants make their way after crossing the border between Hungary and Croatia at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants are seen behind barbed wire make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Croatian police control the flow of migrants walking to the border with Hungary after they arrived by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant carries a child as he walks to the border with Hungary, after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Hungarian police are silhouetted against the sky as they watch migrants waiting to cross the border at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
