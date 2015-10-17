Edition:
Hungary's new border crackdown

Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian border, the government's spokesman said on Friday. Hungary said on Friday it would close its southern border with Croatia from midnight. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the border between Hungary and Croatia at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants are seen behind barbed wire make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Croatian police control the flow of migrants walking to the border with Hungary after they arrived by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A migrant carries a child as he walks to the border with Hungary, after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Hungarian police are silhouetted against the sky as they watch migrants waiting to cross the border at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
