Hunger and desperation in Aleppo
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman carries a container of water as she walks past a burnt pick-up truck in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man sits on the balcony of his damaged house in the rebel held besieged al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A family's fridge is pictured in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children collect firewood amid damage and debris at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A civilian collects tree branches amid the rubble of a damaged site in the rebel-held besieged Qadi Askar neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man eats food that was distributed as aid in a rebel-held besieged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People fill drinking water into gallon jugs, in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People stand near a crater at a site hit by an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An injured boy sits near a man as they warm themselves by a fire in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men salvage belongings from their damaged shops at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People stand inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl uses her mobile phone inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man makes bread in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy arranges plant seeds in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl makes her way through the debris of a damaged site that was hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
