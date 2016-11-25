Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2016 | 6:50pm EST

Hunger and desperation in Aleppo

People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 17
A woman carries a container of water as she walks past a burnt pick-up truck in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A woman carries a container of water as she walks past a burnt pick-up truck in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A woman carries a container of water as she walks past a burnt pick-up truck in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 17
A man sits on the balcony of his damaged house in the rebel held besieged al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man sits on the balcony of his damaged house in the rebel held besieged al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A man sits on the balcony of his damaged house in the rebel held besieged al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 17
A family's fridge is pictured in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A family's fridge is pictured in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A family's fridge is pictured in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 17
Children collect firewood amid damage and debris at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children collect firewood amid damage and debris at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Children collect firewood amid damage and debris at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 17
A civilian collects tree branches amid the rubble of a damaged site in the rebel-held besieged Qadi Askar neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A civilian collects tree branches amid the rubble of a damaged site in the rebel-held besieged Qadi Askar neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A civilian collects tree branches amid the rubble of a damaged site in the rebel-held besieged Qadi Askar neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
6 / 17
A man eats food that was distributed as aid in a rebel-held besieged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man eats food that was distributed as aid in a rebel-held besieged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A man eats food that was distributed as aid in a rebel-held besieged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 17
People fill drinking water into gallon jugs, in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People fill drinking water into gallon jugs, in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
People fill drinking water into gallon jugs, in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
8 / 17
People stand near a crater at a site hit by an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People stand near a crater at a site hit by an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
People stand near a crater at a site hit by an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 17
An injured boy sits near a man as they warm themselves by a fire in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

An injured boy sits near a man as they warm themselves by a fire in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
An injured boy sits near a man as they warm themselves by a fire in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
10 / 17
Men salvage belongings from their damaged shops at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men salvage belongings from their damaged shops at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Men salvage belongings from their damaged shops at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
11 / 17
People stand inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People stand inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People stand inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 17
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
13 / 17
A girl uses her mobile phone inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A girl uses her mobile phone inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A girl uses her mobile phone inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
14 / 17
A man makes bread in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man makes bread in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man makes bread in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 17
A boy arranges plant seeds in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy arranges plant seeds in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A boy arranges plant seeds in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
16 / 17
A girl makes her way through the debris of a damaged site that was hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A girl makes her way through the debris of a damaged site that was hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A girl makes her way through the debris of a damaged site that was hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Next Slideshows

Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Nov 25 2016
Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport

Putin gives Steven Seagal Russian passport

Russian President and martial arts fan Vladimir Putin presents a Russian passport to the American action star.

Nov 25 2016
This week in Douma

This week in Douma

Air strikes killed dozens this week in Douma, the rebel-held besieged neighborhood of Damascus, Syria.

Nov 25 2016
Deadly suicide truck bomb in Iraq

Deadly suicide truck bomb in Iraq

Islamic State claims responsibility for a suicide truck bomb that killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a gas station in the city...

Nov 25 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast