Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 8:05am EST

Hunger Games world premiere

Cast members Liam Hemsworth (L), Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Actors and staff pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and director Francis Lawrence (2R) pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Donald Sutherland. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Willow Shields. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Jena Malone. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Sam Claflin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Michelle Forbes. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Jena Malone, Willow Shields and Jennifer Lawrence (L-R) chat as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Natalie Dormer signs autographs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Actors and staff gesture as they prepare to pose for a picture. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
