Hunger Games world premiere
Cast members Liam Hemsworth (L), Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors and staff pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and director Francis Lawrence (2R) pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Liam Hemsworth. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Donald Sutherland. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Willow Shields. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jena Malone. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Sam Claflin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Michelle Forbes. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jena Malone, Willow Shields and Jennifer Lawrence (L-R) chat as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Natalie Dormer signs autographs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actors and staff gesture as they prepare to pose for a picture. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
