Hungry Ghost Festival

Women paint paper replicas of soldier's hats for the Hungry Ghost Festival, or Vu Lan Festival, at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

Friday, August 08, 2014
Children pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. According to Taoist and Buddhist beliefs, the seventh month of the Chinese Lunar calendar is when the Gates of Hell open to let out spirits who wander the land of the living looking for food. Food offerings are made while paper money, paper effigies of items used in daily life, and joss sticks are burnt to keep the spirits of dead ancestors happy and to bring good luck. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A man lights joss sticks during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A monk throws coins to worshipers for good luck during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

People pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A man looks at a list of donors for a Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival ceremony in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Women make paper replicas of cars to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

A man transports paper replicas of various items to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival out of Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

A woman packs paper replicas of flat-screen televisions to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

A performer walks past a traditional Chinese opera stage built next to the construction site in a public housing neighborhood during the Hungry Ghost festival in Singapore August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child decorates food offerings at the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A man looks a furnace burning joss paper money during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman burns incense sticks during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A actor smiles before a performance during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A soccer ball is seen outside a makeshift theater during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People light joss sticks during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Children look at food and incense offered during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman makes paper replicas of houses to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

A man burns joss paper money next to food and incense on a street during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A monk leads prayers during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

