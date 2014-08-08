Hungry Ghost Festival
Women paint paper replicas of soldier's hats for the Hungry Ghost Festival, or Vu Lan Festival, at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Children pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. According to Taoist and Buddhist beliefs, the seventh month of the Chinese Lunar calendar is when the Gates of Hell open to let out spirits who wander the land of the...more
A man lights joss sticks during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A monk throws coins to worshipers for good luck during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man looks at a list of donors for a Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival ceremony in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women make paper replicas of cars to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A man transports paper replicas of various items to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival out of Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A woman packs paper replicas of flat-screen televisions to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A performer walks past a traditional Chinese opera stage built next to the construction site in a public housing neighborhood during the Hungry Ghost festival in Singapore August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A child decorates food offerings at the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man looks a furnace burning joss paper money during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman burns incense sticks during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A actor smiles before a performance during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A soccer ball is seen outside a makeshift theater during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People light joss sticks during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Children look at food and incense offered during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman makes paper replicas of houses to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A man burns joss paper money next to food and incense on a street during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A monk leads prayers during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
Balloons over Bristol
Balloons fill the sky over Bristol, England for the International Balloon Fiesta.
Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens
Ten years after hosting the Olympics, Greece's once gleaming venues are abandoned or used for non-sporting purposes.
Iraq battles ISIS
Government soldiers and sectarian militias battle the Islamic State's advancing forces.
North Korean summer camp
Inside the Songodwon International Children's Camp in Pyongyang.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.