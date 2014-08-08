Children pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. According to Taoist and Buddhist beliefs, the seventh month of the Chinese Lunar calendar is when the Gates of Hell open to let out spirits who wander the land of the...more

Children pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. According to Taoist and Buddhist beliefs, the seventh month of the Chinese Lunar calendar is when the Gates of Hell open to let out spirits who wander the land of the living looking for food. Food offerings are made while paper money, paper effigies of items used in daily life, and joss sticks are burnt to keep the spirits of dead ancestors happy and to bring good luck. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

