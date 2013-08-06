Hunt for buried gold
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion, Paraguay August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Policemen stand guard at an excavation site as workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno more
A family rides on a motorcycle past an excavation site where workers are searching for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013....more
Workers carry a pump to draw water from an excavation site as they search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013....more
Excavation expert Juan Diaz works during a search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Excavation expert Juan Diaz works with an excavator in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge...more
People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A worker with a metal detector walks at an excavation site in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge...more
A policeman watches an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
