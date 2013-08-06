Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 6, 2013 | 9:50am EDT

Hunt for buried gold

<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion, Paraguay August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion, Paraguay August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion, Paraguay August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
1 / 15
<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
2 / 15
<p>Policemen stand guard at an excavation site as workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Policemen stand guard at an excavation site as workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno more

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Policemen stand guard at an excavation site as workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
3 / 15
<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
4 / 15
<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
5 / 15
<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
6 / 15
<p>A family rides on a motorcycle past an excavation site where workers are searching for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

A family rides on a motorcycle past an excavation site where workers are searching for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013....more

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

A family rides on a motorcycle past an excavation site where workers are searching for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
7 / 15
<p>Workers carry a pump to draw water from an excavation site as they search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Workers carry a pump to draw water from an excavation site as they search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013....more

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Workers carry a pump to draw water from an excavation site as they search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
8 / 15
<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
9 / 15
<p>Excavation expert Juan Diaz works during a search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Excavation expert Juan Diaz works during a search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Excavation expert Juan Diaz works during a search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
10 / 15
<p>People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
11 / 15
<p>Excavation expert Juan Diaz works with an excavator in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Excavation expert Juan Diaz works with an excavator in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

Excavation expert Juan Diaz works with an excavator in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
12 / 15
<p>People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
13 / 15
<p>A worker with a metal detector walks at an excavation site in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

A worker with a metal detector walks at an excavation site in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

A worker with a metal detector walks at an excavation site in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
14 / 15
<p>A policeman watches an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

A policeman watches an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tuesday, August 06, 2013

A policeman watches an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Adventures of Jet Man

Adventures of Jet Man

Next Slideshows

Adventures of Jet Man

Adventures of Jet Man

Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.

Aug 05 2013
Greece battles Marathon inferno

Greece battles Marathon inferno

A wildfire fanned by strong winds raged near Athens, damaging homes and sending residents fleeing, near the site of the historic 490 BC battle between Athenians...

Aug 05 2013
In-vitro burger

In-vitro burger

The world's first laboratory-grown beef burger was flipped out of a petri dish and into a frying pan, with food tasters declaring its flavor "close to meat."

Aug 05 2013
A-Rod's career

A-Rod's career

The career of New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.

Oct 04 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast