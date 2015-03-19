Hunting Boko Haram

A convoy of Chadian soldiers passes by a signboard painted by Boko Haram in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Armies from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger have launched an offensive to end Boko Haram's six-year campaign,...more

A convoy of Chadian soldiers passes by a signboard painted by Boko Haram in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Armies from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger have launched an offensive to end Boko Haram's six-year campaign, which has killed thousands in northern Nigeria and spilled over into Cameroon and Niger. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

