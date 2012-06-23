Hunting hogs in Alabama
Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jason Weaver of Springville, Alabama. takes photos of game in the dining lodge after a morning hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jason Weaver of Springville, Alabama. takes photos of game in the dining lodge after a morning hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Tim Shaughnessy talks with his son Corey Shaughnessy, 18, after a morning wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Tim Shaughnessy talks with his son Corey Shaughnessy, 18, after a morning wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez, of Luling, Louisiana. helps his son Ryan Chavez, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Ryan Chavez, 6, hunting with his dad Jeremy Chavez, prepares his gun for target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Ryan Chavez, 6, hunting with his dad Jeremy Chavez, prepares his gun for target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez helps his son Ryan, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez helps his son Ryan, 6, with target practice before a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez sprays odor elimination on his son Ryan Chavez, 6, before their wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jeremy Chavez sprays odor elimination on his son Ryan Chavez, 6, before their wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett with his dog Jackson waits for hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett with his dog Jackson waits for hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Outside a blind guide Hunter Pritchett talks with hunters Jeremy Chavez and Jason Weaver for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Outside a blind guide Hunter Pritchett talks with hunters Jeremy Chavez and Jason Weaver for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett looks at a hog wallow while picking up hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett looks at a hog wallow while picking up hunters during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Owner Rex Pritchett talks to hunters before setting off on a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Owner Rex Pritchett talks to hunters before setting off on a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett puts out corn for a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett puts out corn for a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett gets Kristie Weaver settled in a stand for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett gets Kristie Weaver settled in a stand for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, Saturday June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Ryan Chavez, 6, prepares for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Ryan Chavez, 6, prepares for an evening wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Corey Shaughnessy, 18, heads out of the lodge during the early morning to gather with other hunters for the wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Corey Shaughnessy, 18, heads out of the lodge during the early morning to gather with other hunters for the wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett shows Ryan Chavez, 6, blood while tracking a hog shot by Jason Weaver during wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett shows Ryan Chavez, 6, blood while tracking a hog shot by Jason Weaver during wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett takes a photo of Jason Weaver and his wife Kristie Weaver with the 60 pound hog shot by Jason during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael...more
Guide Hunter Pritchett takes a photo of Jason Weaver and his wife Kristie Weaver with the 60 pound hog shot by Jason during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A 60 pound hog lies dead during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A 60 pound hog lies dead during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Hunters find a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Hunters find a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett drags out a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett drags out a 60 pound a hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett loads a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett loads a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Connor Shaughnessy, 21, returns from a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Connor Shaughnessy, 21, returns from a wild hog hunt at Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Guide Hunter Pritchett dresses a 60 pound hog shot by Jason Weaver during a wild hog hunt at the Great Southern Outdoors Wildlife Plantation in Union Springs, Alabama, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Next Slideshows
Royal Ascot style
The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.
Indigenous in the city
Indigenous tribes at the Rio+20 Summit in Brazil.
First heat wave of summer
A heat wave bears down on the East coast, as people seek to enjoy or avoid the sun.
The lost art of true BBQ
There are only 10 to 15 BBQ pits throughout the American South still using the old-time fire coal pit method.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.