Hunting Turkey's coup participants
Turkish soldiers detain Staff Sergeant Erkan Cikat, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Turkish commandos take part in an operation to search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Turkish soldiers detain Command Sergeant Zekeriya Kuzu, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian on Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman checks a soldier beaten by the mob after troops involved in the coup attempt surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Soldiers push each other to board a bus to escape the mob after troops involved in the coup attempt surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Plain clothes policemen secure the area as Turkish soldiers (not pictured) search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Next Slideshows
Cold War ghosts haunt Latvia
Hidden in the forests of Aluksne, near Latvia's border with Russia, the remains of a former Soviet nuclear missile base are a magnet for tourists now rather...
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
Air strikes continue in the rebel-held areas of Syria.
Mourning for Munich
A gunman opened fire killing 9 people and wounding 27 others near a busy shopping mall in Munich, Germany.
Munich shooting attack
Our latest photos from the scene of the 'shooting rampage' at a shopping center in Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.