Hunting wild boar in Tuscany

Francesco Vicarelli points his rifle during a hunt in Castell'Azzara, Tuscany, central Italy, October 23, 2015. Extinct across much of the country by the end of the 1800s, the number of wild boar in Italy has almost doubled over the past decade and there are now about a million roaming the country, environmental and agricultural associations say. Rampaging boar, along with other wild animals like river rats, have racked up almost 100 million euros ($110 million) worth of damage by destroying crops, killing livestock and causing road accidents in the past year, according to agricultural group Coldiretti. REUTERS/Max Rossi

