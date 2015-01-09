Hunting with Myanmar's Naga

Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is...more

Men smoke opium from traditional pipes made out of bamboo at a hunting base camp in an opium field during a hunting trip between Donhe and Lahe township in the Naga Self-Administered Zone in northwest Myanmar, December 27, 2014. The opium is harvested from poppy fields cultivated nearby and is mostly kept for local consumption, while some is traded for goods such as clothing or household items. Women do not smoke opium, but most men in the area do. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

