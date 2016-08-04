Hurricane Earl hits
Members of Guatemalan emergency commission stand at a bridge that collapsed after heavy rains brought by Hurricane Earl at Menchor de Mencos, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People carry their belongings as they leave a school used as a shelter after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Palm trees buckle under rain after Hurricane Earl hits in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man walks through flooded streets, after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Broken glass is seen in a car after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A bicycle and debris are seen along the beach after Hurricane Earl hits in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man sits at a flooded street after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Children pose as they leave a school used as a shelter after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Heavy rain is pictured through the windshield of a car as Hurricane Earl approaches in Beilize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A bridge that collapsed after heavy rains brought by Hurricane Earl is seen at Menchor de Mencos, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Residents board up the windows of a store as Hurricane Earl approaches the beach resort of Chetumal, Mexico. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez
A boat is seen on the beach as storm clouds brought by Hurricane Earl approaches the beach resort of Chetumal, Mexico. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez
Residents take shelter at a local school as Hurricane Earl was making landfall on the shores of Belize on Thursday, in the beach resort of Chetumal, Mexico. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez
Palm trees are seen after Hurricane Earl have hit, in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers cover the windows of Belize City's town hall, as Hurricane Earl approaches,in Beilize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
