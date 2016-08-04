Edition:
Hurricane Earl hits

Members of Guatemalan emergency commission stand at a bridge that collapsed after heavy rains brought by Hurricane Earl at Menchor de Mencos, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
People carry their belongings as they leave a school used as a shelter after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Palm trees buckle under rain after Hurricane Earl hits in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A man walks through flooded streets, after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Broken glass is seen in a car after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A bicycle and debris are seen along the beach after Hurricane Earl hits in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A man sits at a flooded street after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Children pose as they leave a school used as a shelter after Hurricane Earl hit in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Heavy rain is pictured through the windshield of a car as Hurricane Earl approaches in Beilize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A bridge that collapsed after heavy rains brought by Hurricane Earl is seen at Menchor de Mencos, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Residents board up the windows of a store as Hurricane Earl approaches the beach resort of Chetumal, Mexico. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A boat is seen on the beach as storm clouds brought by Hurricane Earl approaches the beach resort of Chetumal, Mexico. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Residents take shelter at a local school as Hurricane Earl was making landfall on the shores of Belize on Thursday, in the beach resort of Chetumal, Mexico. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Palm trees are seen after Hurricane Earl have hit, in Belize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Soldiers cover the windows of Belize City's town hall, as Hurricane Earl approaches,in Beilize City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
