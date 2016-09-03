Edition:
Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

Downed trees and power lines block the road after Hurricane Hermine blows through Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A destroyed travel trailer sits near the bay after rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine hit the town of Keaton Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Tourist check out the winds as Tropical Storm Hermine passes through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A section of the pier lies washed up on land after rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine hit the town of Keaton Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Ducks are splashed by the heavy rains of Tropical Storm Hermine as it passed through Surfside Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A huge pine tree is shown after falling through a home from the wind and rain damage in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A cluster of docks lie washed up onto the shore after rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine hit the town of Keaton Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Dave Christian, a dock worker at Marlin Quay Marina, walks through heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Hermine after checking the docks in Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A boy checks out the winds as Tropical Storm Hermine passes through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Workers remove downed trees during cleanup operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A man walks along the surf as Tropical Storm Hermine passes through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A woman runs around the base of a downed tree in a front yard of a neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Tourists check out the winds as Tropical Storm Hermine passes through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Robert Long and his son J.D., 4, watch workers removing downed trees during cleanup operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Hurricane Hermine, down graded to a tropical storm, is shown over the Florida Panhandle in this GOES East satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
The remains of a snapped telephone pole and its transformer block a road in the rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Utility crews cut tree limbs off power lines as an ambulance drives by in the rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A huge pine tree is shown as it fell through a home from the wind and rain damage of Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Maia Marksberry, 42, sits on the floating dock where she rode out Hurricane Hermine in Gulfport, Florida. REUTERS/Letitia Stein

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A surfer rides his bike down Atlantic Boulevard during the heavy rains of Tropical Storm Hermine as it passed through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
