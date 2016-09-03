Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida
Downed trees and power lines block the road after Hurricane Hermine blows through Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A destroyed travel trailer sits near the bay after rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine hit the town of Keaton Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Tourist check out the winds as Tropical Storm Hermine passes through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A section of the pier lies washed up on land after rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine hit the town of Keaton Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Ducks are splashed by the heavy rains of Tropical Storm Hermine as it passed through Surfside Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A huge pine tree is shown after falling through a home from the wind and rain damage in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A cluster of docks lie washed up onto the shore after rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine hit the town of Keaton Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Dave Christian, a dock worker at Marlin Quay Marina, walks through heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Hermine after checking the docks in Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A boy checks out the winds as Tropical Storm Hermine passes through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers remove downed trees during cleanup operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A man walks along the surf as Tropical Storm Hermine passes through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A woman runs around the base of a downed tree in a front yard of a neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Tourists check out the winds as Tropical Storm Hermine passes through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Robert Long and his son J.D., 4, watch workers removing downed trees during cleanup operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Hurricane Hermine, down graded to a tropical storm, is shown over the Florida Panhandle in this GOES East satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
The remains of a snapped telephone pole and its transformer block a road in the rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Utility crews cut tree limbs off power lines as an ambulance drives by in the rain and wind from Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
A huge pine tree is shown as it fell through a home from the wind and rain damage of Hurricane Hermine in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Maia Marksberry, 42, sits on the floating dock where she rode out Hurricane Hermine in Gulfport, Florida. REUTERS/Letitia Stein
A surfer rides his bike down Atlantic Boulevard during the heavy rains of Tropical Storm Hermine as it passed through Garden City Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela
Opposition supporters flood Venezuela's capital Caracas to press for an end to President Nicolas Maduro's rule.
Kaepernick's protest
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's continuing protest against racial injustice and police brutality.
Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff stage protests as Brazil's first female president is ousted by the Senate during her impeachment.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.